Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Toronto manager John Gibbons met with reliever Casey Janssen on Wednesday night, attempting to explain how the Blue Jays’ late-inning bullpen will work the rest of the season.

Janssen’s role isn’t necessarily defined yet, but the one thing that was clearly established in that meeting is he is no longer Toronto’s full-time closer. Rookie right-hander Aaron Sanchez will continue to play a prominent role in the eighth and ninth innings.

”It was a little confusing, I‘m starting to get the grasp of it a little bit more,“ Janssen sadi. ”Pretty much, I just have to be ready to pitch and make the most of every opportunity I get and see where that takes me. Sanchez is a heck of a pitcher.

“He has thrown the heck out of the ball, and right now, we’re just concerned with wins, and if he gives us the best chance to win then we need him in the game.”

Janssen, 32, has put together a 3.82 ERA with 20 saves this season after saving 34 games in 2013 and 22 in ‘12. He said he will try to contribute however possible the rest of the season no matter where he’s pitching. Janssen will be a free agent after this season.

”I would love to win a championship here,“ Janssen said. ”However we can go about doing that, I‘m all in for it. If there are days when the most important inning, or the inning he sees me fit best, is the sixth, seventh or eighth inning, I‘m all for it.

“I want to pitch, I love to pitch, I love to close. I just want to show everyone what I can do and the pitcher I am every single time I go out there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-67

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 14-4, 3.83 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-7, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle made his fifth scoreless start of the season in the Blue Jays’ 1-0, 10-inning win over the Rays on Thursday at Tropicana Field, and it was his third such start of at least eight innings. Two of those five have come at Tropicana Field, and he’s 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts against the Rays this season, the lowest ERA by a pitcher against Tampa Bay in a single season since Toronto’s Ricky Romero put up a 2.02 ERA in 2011. The Jays have not lost any of Buehrle’s five starts against Tampa Bay this season. It was a remarkably efficient performance for Buehrle, throwing only 98 pitches over eight innings and 15 pitches or fewer in seven of his eight frames.

--OF Colby Rasmus hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer against the Rays on Thursday, leading the Blue Jays to a 1-0 win in 10 innings at Tropicana Field. Rasmus was recently removed from his spot as the Jays’ everyday center fielder, accepting a part-time role instead. It was Rasmus’ third career pinch-hit homer and his second this season, along with his second career homer in extra innings. Rasmus said he wasn’t out to prove anything after his demotion, saying, “I wasn’t going up there with the intent to show anything that I haven’t shown before.”

--OF Melky Cabrera threw out Wil Myers at second base to end the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 1-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday, his 13th outfield assist of the season. That ranks Cabrera second among major league left fielders, behind only Boston’s Yoenis Cespedes, who entered Thursday with 15 assists. Cabrera has a shot to match his career-high of 16 outfield assists, set in 2007 with the Yankees.

--RHP Casey Janssen would appear to no longer be the Blue Jays’ closer. The veteran reliever met with Toronto manager John Gibbons on Wednesday night, and Gibbons explained the Jays’ plan for rookie right-hander Aaron Sanchez and how it will affect Janssen. While Thursday’s save showed that Janssen will occasionally get opportunities down the stretch, it seems unlikely the Jays will employ a full-time closer. For his part, Janssen is saying all the right things. “I just have to be ready to pitch and make the most of every opportunity I get, and see where that takes me,” he said Thursday.

--RHP Chad Jenkins will miss approximately four to six weeks due to a fractured right hand sustained when he was hit by a ball during batting practice on Thursday at Tropicana Field. Jenkins shuttled back and forth between Toronto and Triple-A Buffalo this season but enjoyed success at the big-league level, posting a 2.56 ERA in 31 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Worked out just right. He hits some homers. He smoked that thing. That’s the difference in the game right there, so good for him.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on OF Colby Rasmus, who hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer against the Rays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) will miss approximately four to six weeks after being hit during batting practice on Sept. 4.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.