Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- For the Blue Jays, Friday night was more than just a tough loss that further diminished their long-shot playoff chances.

It was also the night they lost left fielder Melky Cabrera, who has had such a good year leading up to free agency, fractured his right pinky diving into first base and will have season-ending surgery next week.

”Sometimes that’s how life is,“ Cabrera said after the 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox. ”I wanted to finish strong and help the team get to the playoffs.

“I thought it might be broke but I wanted to stay in the game. When I took a swing the next at-bat, the pain was too much and I had to come out.”

Asked about his future, he said, “I love the city of Toronto. I have great teammates and a good club. This is the club that gave me the opportunity when I got in trouble. I want to stay.”

Cabrera, who signed with the Blue Jays last season after his drug suspension in San Francisco, ends his season at .301, with 16 homers and 73 RBIs.

His loss came on a night the Jays saw their five-game winning streak end by blowing a three-run lead in the eighth inning and a two-run advantage in the 10th. They came in hoping to keep battling for a wild-card spot and had their chances damaged with the defeat.

And the loss of Cabrera.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 9-8, 4.37 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 6-8, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Melky Cabrera suffered a fractured right pinky finger and an avulsion of the extensor tendon and will have season-ending surgery next week. He suffered the injury diving back into first base while being picked off in the third inning on Friday night. "Sometimes that's how life is," Cabrera said. "I wanted to finish strong and help the team get to the playoffs. I thought it might be broke but I wanted to stay in the game. When I took a swing the next at-bat, the pain was too much and I had to come out." As far as his future, Cabrera, a free agent after the season, said, "I love the city of Toronto. I have great teammates and a good club. This is the club that gave me the opportunity when I got in trouble. I want to stay."

--RF Jose Bautista continues to own the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park. His two-run homer in the sixth inning on Friday night was his 31st against the Red Sox, the most he has against any team. Of those 31, 19 have come in 45 games at Fenway. Bautista’s homer was his 30th of the season and extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span that includes six home runs. He is hitting .342 during the streak.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion also hit his 30th homer on Friday, making him the first Blue Jay with three straight 30-homer seasons since Carlos Delgado did it eight straight years from 1997-2004.

--RHP Drew Hutchison gave up single runs in each of the first three innings but left after six with a 4-3 lead on Friday night -- a lead that would eventually be blown. He had six strikeouts, giving him 22 in 19 innings over his last three starts. Friday night marked his career-high third straight quality start.

--3B Danny Valencia, acquired by the Blue Jays on July 28, may have earned himself a spot as the club’s third baseman next season, which would move Brett Lawrie to 2B. “I like the way he looks,” manager John Gibbons said of the journeyman before the game. “Maybe he’s the third baseman, Brett’s the second baseman, who knows?” Valencia made a nifty bare-hand play to throw out Dustin Pedroia in the seventh inning Friday night -- and then got credit for a sacrifice fly when John Mayberry Jr. scored all the way from second on his long fly out.

--LHP Daniel Norris and RHP Kendall Graveman made their major league debuts on Friday night. All Norris had to do was come in and face David Ortiz with the tying run on second and two out in a 4-3 game. He fell behind 3-1, then caught Ortiz on a 3-2 off-speed pitch. Graveman faced one batter and gave up a single.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. doubled his first time up with the Jays and then scored all the way from second when Boston RF Allen Craig lost track of how many outs there were as he caught a long fly ball. Mayberry’s dad played for the Blue Jays.

--RHP Casey Janssen threw a season-high 28 pitches and suffered the loss on Friday. “We had a lead late twice, a game we very easily could have won and right now every game matters,” he said. “Yeah, it’s a tough loss.”

--LH J.A. Happ goes for his 10th win of the season, his third over Boston, when he faces the Red Sox in the middle game of a three-game series on Saturday night. Happ is 2-1 against the Sox this season, 3-2 in his career, and he is 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in two starts at Fenway Park. He beat the New York Yankees in his last start, his first victory since July 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s big. The way it happened. It’s emotional. You score those two runs in the top of the 10th there, so you’re feeling really good and then bam, bam, bam, bam, you know. And then a couple miscues and you end up losing the game. But ... the guys battled all night. Nine times out of 10 we win that game.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Red Sox rallied for three in the eighth and again in the 10th to defeat the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger and an avulsion of the extensor tendon) was hurt Sept. 5. He will have season-ending surgery the following week.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) sustained a season-ending injury Sept. 4.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.