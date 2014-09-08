Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays are still alive in the chase for the second American League wild card.

They are still a long shot -- five games out and trailing four teams -- but they are breathing, and veterans R.A. Dickey and Jose Bautista are leading the way.

Dickey won his second consecutive start and third in his past four outings Sunday, beating the Boston Red Sox for the fourth time this season to even his record at 12-12. Bautista supplied all of the Jays’ runs with his 31st homer of the season, his seventh since Aug. 26, and Toronto prevailed 3-1.

”We’ve seen (Dickey) good. We’ve seen him good last year. He’s picked it up the last few months,“ manager John Gibbons said after the knuckleballer went seven-plus innings to help Toronto avoid getting swept at Fenway Park. ”He’s very durable and gave us what we needed today.

“We needed some innings out of him, and he’s been tough on Boston this year. This is such a tough place to pitch when you’re a fly-ball guy.”

And Bautista is a fly-ball hitter. one of the best there is. He homered for the second time in the three-game series, hitting his 20th in 47 games at Fenway.

RECORD: 73-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jacob Turner, 5-8, 5.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 9-5, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion, who left Saturday’s game for a pinch runner because of lingering trouble with the right quad that sent him to the disabled list earlier in the season, served as the DH in Sunday’s series finale at Fenway Park. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

--RHP Marcus Stroman, who starts Monday, will be facing the Cubs for the first time. In four interleague outings, one start, this season he is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, allowing two earned runs over 9 1/3 innings. He is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in his past two appearances. In four starts before that, he was 0-3 with an 8.66 ERA.

--RHP R.A. Dickey (12-12) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox. He gave up one run in seven innings, the fewest runs he allowed since July 28, when he also allowed one run at Fenway Park. In his past three starts, he is 2-0 with 1.80 ERA.

--RF Jose Bautista hit his 31st home run of the season Sunday at Fenway Park, a three-run shot that gave Toronto all its runs in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox. It was his second home run in his past three games and seventh in his past 11. Five of his past six home runs gave the Blue Jays a lead.

--1B Adam Lind went 3-for-4 Sunday, his sixth game this season with at least three hits. It was his third multi-hit game in his past five. In that span, he is batting .500 (9-for-18).

--OF Melky Cabrera will undergo season-ending surgery this week to repair his fractured right pinky finger. He injured the finger during Friday’s game at Fenway Park. He ends the season with 171 hits, third in the major leagues at the time he got hurt. He also was tied for third with 51 multi-hit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As far as a mechanical adjustment, it’s nothing that’s outstanding. I was able to change speeds and didn’t walk anybody, which is key.” -- RHP R.A. Dickey, who is 3-0 in his past five starts after throwing seven strong innings Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore right quadriceps) left the Sept. 6 game. He served as the designated hitter Sept. 7.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger and avulsion of extensor tendon) was hurt Sept. 5. He will undergo season-ending surgery during the week of Sept. 8-14.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will miss the rest of the season.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

