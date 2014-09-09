Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Marcus Stroman says he is still learning how to pitch.

Considering his three-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday for the rookie right-hander’s first career shutout that is good news for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He is 10-5 with an earned-run average of 3.53 in 23 games (18 starts) in two stints with Toronto, but he feels the development of a sinker is helping him go deeper into games.

He had been searching for a comfortable grip for his two-seamer and finally found one just after the All-Star break. He used it effectively on Monday.

“It allows me to go deep into the games,” he said. “I used to be a high-pitch guy, five or six innings. A ton of pitches and high number of punch outs. Now I feel like I‘m just really starting to learn how to pitch. Using that pitch, I‘m able to go deeper, keep the ball on the ground and get double plays when I need them.”

He said he is continually getting a better feel for the pitch.

“He’s probably getting better,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s got a really good arm and I think that the strikes efficiency for him today was a big component in his ability to do what he did, stay in the game and finish it out. We probably went after a couple of early- count pitches we weren’t able to do anything with. If you do swing early in a count the whole goal is to get a pitch you can put a good swing on.”

“He’s got power,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “When he’s locating, it’s a tough at-bat. He’s got command of his breaking ball, he’s added a two-seam fastball. So he can ride the fastball in on you or sink it away. He’s got a lot of weapons.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 8-5, 2.81 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-9, 3.34 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 29th start of the season on Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre. He needs to pitch 25 innings to reach 200 innings pitched for the 14th season in a row. He pitched eight innings (five hits, one walk and four strikeouts) last Thursday to a no decision against the Tampa Bay Rays in a game the Blue Jays won 1-0 in 10 innings. Buehrle is 6-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 15 career starts against the Cubs. He has done better against them away from Wrigley Field where he is 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA in eight career starts.

--OF Jorge Soler was back in the Cubs’ lineup and batted fourth on Monday after sitting out on Sunday to rest his hamstrings after playing 14 innings on Saturday.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger and avulsion of extensor tendon) had season-ending surgery on Monday. He was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday. He was hurt last Friday sliding back into first base while being picked off against the Boston Red Sox.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) had season-ending surgery on Monday to repair the fifth metacarpal. He was injured during batting practice last Thursday at Tropicana Field and was put on the 15-day disabled list on Friday.

--RF Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning of Monday’s 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, going 17-for-49 (.347) with eight home runs. It was his 200th homer as a Blue Jay, the fifth player to reach that plateau with the club.

--C Dioner Navarro was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs in the 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He has hits in 11 of his past 12 games. He has reached base in 17 of his past 32 plate appearances for an on-base percentage of .531.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The sinker was awesome. I threw a majority of sinkers today and was able to locate it down pretty well and I kept the ball on the ground. It allows me to go deep into the games.” - Blue Jays’ pitcher Marcus Stroman, after throwing his first career shutout in an 8-0 victory over the Cubs Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore right quadriceps) left the Sept. 6 game. He served as the designated hitter Sept. 7.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger and avulsion of extensor tendon) was hurt Sept. 5. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Kevin Pillar

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.