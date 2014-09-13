Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Mark Buehrle needs to pitch 18 more innings this season to reach 200 for the 14th straight year.

In an era in which many pitchers are either fragile, babied, or both, it is an admirable accomplishment.

But Buehrle won’t be losing any sleep over it. If he gets there, fine. If not, he says he’ll enjoy his off-season with his family as he does every year.

“If you’re starting to worry about personal stats and try to get different numbers, that’s when things aren’t going to happen,” Buehrle said. “I’ve always said, 200 innings, if it happens, it happens. If it doesn‘t, it’s not meant to be this year.”

The 35-year-old has three starts left, although if there is nothing at stake and he’s a little short of 200, manager John Gibbons said he would consider pitching him in relief to help him reach that plateau.

“I‘m going out there trying to go deep into games, and if they have to pull me in the fifth inning because I‘m getting tired, or I get into a jam and I don’t get to 200 innings and we win the game, that’s what matters,” Buehrle said. “I think [manager John Gibbons] is more worried than I am about getting to 200. It’s awesome that he cares about it, but it has to come to an end some time.”

Gibbons said he would like to see Buehrle get his 200 innings, but winning is the priority.

And to that end, Gibbons has moved Buehrle to a start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Rookie right-hander Marcus Stroman, who was supposed to start that game, will instead pitch on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Buehrle has pitched well against the Rays this season, going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts. He has pitched 34 2/3 innings in those starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 3.71 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 12-12, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 31st start of the season on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Dickey is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his two starts so far in September. He is 5-2 with a 3.59 ERA in his past nine starts. The knuckleballer is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA in three starts against the Rays this season and is 5-5 with a 4.16 ERA in 16 career games (12 starts) against them.

--LHP Mark Buehrle will start in the series finale against the Rays on Sunday instead of RHP Marcus Stroman, who will pitch on Monday in Baltimore instead. This will give Stroman an extra day between starts after he earned his first career shutout last Tuesday against the Cubs, manager John Gibbons said. Also mentioned was Buehrle’s record against the Rays this season, 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts.

--OF Kevin Pillar entered Friday’s game against the Rays on a five-game hitting streak (9-for-20) but was 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday to end the streak. Since he was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 26, he is hitting .304 (14-for-46) with hits in nine of his 12 games.

--LHP J.A. Happ failed in his attempt to become the fifth Blue Jays starter to win at least 10 games this season when he took the loss on Friday. It was not his fault, however. He allowed two hits, one walk and one run in seven innings in the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Blue Jays. Happ is 9-10 with a 4.28 earned-run average for the season. The two hits were the fewest he has allowed in a start of at least six innings since he allowed two on Aug. 17, 2012, against Texas. The seven strikeouts on Friday give him a total of 49 against seven walks over his past seven starts at Rogers Centre. “Happ pitched good enough to win tonight,” manager John Gibbons said. “Happ was outstanding. In a game where you give up one run you expect to win that game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really don’t consider being aggressive, throwing at the glove and trying to get ahead is a mistake. I think he just kind of guessed right and ambushed it and got enough of it. Trying to get ahead in the count and he got that one.” -- Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ, who yielded a home run to Ryan Hanigan but no other runs in a 1-0 loss to the Rays Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.