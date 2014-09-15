Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Time is running out on the Toronto Blue Jays for even the pretense that they are still in the race for postseason.

Losing two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays did not help the cause after a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs generated some optimism that perhaps a miracle was possible.

It takes some of the tang out of the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that opens Monday at Camden Yards. At one stage, this part of the schedule was a carrot for the Blue Jays, who saw it as a chance to do some damage. Even a sweep now may not do them much good.

When the Blue Jays overcame a 5-1 disadvantage on Sunday with a three-run homer by first baseman Adam Lind in the eighth and a two-out homer in the ninth by John Mayberry, Jr., some of that hope was rekindled.

But Sean Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th and the Rays won 6-5.

“This time of year, where we’re at, there’s really no room for error,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “It’s always tough, too, when you battle back and it’s one of those games where not much is happening, and you come back, strike quick, and now the momentum’s on your side, and everyone is upbeat and you come back and end up dropping it like that, those are always tough. This time of year, considering where we‘re, it’s especially tough.”

“Obviously we don’t like the position we’re in, with the teams in front of us,” left-hander Mark Buehrle said. “If there was one team in front of us for that playoff position, then it would be a different story. I mean I think we all know we’re not in a good position and we need some help from other teams, but at the same time we have to worry about ourselves and win the games we’re playing.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 10-5, 3.61 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 15-4, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman will make his 19th start and his 24th appearance Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Stroman is coming off his first career shutout when he held the Chicago Cubs to three hits last Tuesday in an 8-0 win. The development of a sinking two-seam fastball have made a big difference for the 23-year-old rookie. The sinker gives him the ability to get more ground balls, be more efficient with his pitches and go deeper into games. He has never faced the Orioles.

--LHP Mark Buehrle pitched six innings on Sunday, the 20th straight game that a Blue Jays starter has gone at least six innings. That is a club record, surpassing the club mark of 19 set in 1998. Buehrle allowed a home run to Rays INF/OF Ben Zobrist in the third inning of Sunday’s 6-5 loss in 10 innings. It snapped a string of 38 homerless innings against him. He had not allowed a home run since he gave up two to Baltimore on Aug. 5. Buehrle allowed nine hits and four runs in the no-decision, just the second time over his past seven starts that he has allowed more than three runs in an outing.

--INF Danny Valencia singled in the third inning of Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Rays to extend his hit streak to six games. He is batting .304 (7-for-23) during the streak that matches his season high (June 24-July 5).

--DH Adam Lind hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays to homer for the second game in a row after going a career-high 36 games without one. His past eight home runs -- and 11 of his past 12 dating to last season -- have come with men on base. The homer extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .458 (11-for-24) in that span.

--OF John Mayberry, Jr. hit a pinch-hit, game-tying homer with two out in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. It was his first home run as a Blue Jay, who acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 1. It was his seventh homer of the season with four of them coming as a pinch-hitter. He has 12 pinch-hits this season, eight for extra bases. In his career, he has seven pinch-hit home runs. His father, John Mayberry, also played with the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.