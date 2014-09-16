Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Toronto manager John Gibbons made one thing clear after the Baltimore Orioles handed his team a 5-2 loss Monday night: Regardless of the circumstances, the Blue Jays will keep battling.

“We’ve got a very slim, outside shot to get to the playoffs, but we’re fighting every night to try to win games,” he said. “But you know, these guys show up every night and play. That’s the way it goes in baseball sometimes, you know.”

The Blue Jays are nearing the end of an up-and-down year. They raced out to a big lead in the American League East thanks to some great power hitting before eventually coming back to the pack.

Monday’s result gave the Orioles a 12 1/2-game lead over the Jays and a magic number of one to clinch the division title. Toronto is five games behind the Kansas City Royals in the chase for the second of two American League wild-card spots.

The Blue Jays showed Monday how dangerous their offense can be, banging out 11 hits, but they went just 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11.

The lack of clutch hitting was one reason the loss was so hard for Gibbons to swallow.

“You’re going head to head with the top team in your division, and we need, we desperately need to win games,” he said. “That’s the frustrating part.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-72

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 10-11, 4.36 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 4-9, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman saw his three-game winning streak end Monday night when the Orioles handed Toronto a 5-2 loss. Stroman (10-6) gave up five runs on nine hits in six innings. He pitched well at times but allowed two runs in the first that gave the Orioles the lead for good.

--1B Danny Valencia kept up his recent hot streak Monday. He lined an RBI single to left in the fifth inning against the Orioles. That stretched his hitting streak to eight games, and he has collected hits in 26 of 39 games since joining the Jays.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion came into Monday’s game hitting just .212 since his Aug. 15 return from the disabled list. However, he helped out in the series opener at Baltimore, hitting an RBI single in the first and another single in the third in a 2-for-5 night.

--SS Jose Reyes went 3-for-5 and scored two runs. He also got mad after scoring a run in the sixth, apparently feeling Baltimore C Caleb Joseph blocked too much of the plate and stepped on him. The Blue Jays pulled Reyes into the dugout, but RHP Marcus Stroman subsequently threw a pitch that buzzed behind Joseph’s ear in the sixth, and both teams were briefly yelling at each other. “When that happened, I feel like, he just stepped on my hand for no reason, you know,” Reyes said. “Just stuff happens in the middle of the game, you know? A lot of energy. That’s in the past.”

--CF Jose Bautista, who singled in the first inning, reached base safely for the 130th game of the 142 games he has played this season. He has reached in 48 of the team’s 52 games since the All-Star break.

--C Dioner Navarro finished 1-for-4 thanks to an eighth-inning double. Navarro has hit safely in 15 of his past 19 games, and he is batting .349 (22-for-63) over that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I struggled with command from the beginning. And I felt like when I did make a good pitch, they somehow found a way to find a hole and sneak one through and kind of kept things rolling. Definitely a hard day.” -- RHP Marcus Stroman, after the Blue Jays’ 5-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.