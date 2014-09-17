Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Toronto Blue Jays experienced one of the toughest things in sports on Tuesday night -- watching another team celebrate in front of them.

Baltimore wrapped up its American League East title with an 8-2 victory over the Jays at Camden Yards, and Toronto got a front-row seat. The Jays got a real good look at something they’d like to be doing next year.

Several of the Toronto relief pitchers had to walk in from their left-field bullpen while the Orioles began their wild celebration around second base. The fans were screaming, the music was loud, and the Blue Jays could only watch.

And they will remember that feeling.

“That’s what you want,” starting right-hander Drew Hutchison said. “Watching what we had to watch was probably the worst thing you can experience as a player. It’s something you never want to have to experience again.”

The Jays still have an outside shot at the wild-card round, but it will be difficult at best. They’re 77-73 and play 12 more games, including three with Baltimore in Toronto to end the season, and the team understands the situation.

“They have a good ball club over there,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “They are where they are at for a reason.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-73

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 9-10, 4.28 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 13-8, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison had allowed only three earned runs in 27 2/3 innings in four starts against the Orioles this season, but didn’t have the same success on Tuesday. He gave up two homers to the first seven batters for four runs and allowed a total of six runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings despite fanning a career-high 11 batters. He didn’t allow a hit from the second until the seventh, but it wasn’t enough. “Obviously, I was good at times,” Hutchison said. “You can’t come out flat like that. That’s just not acceptable. I just came out and was a little off and that is something you need to correct before I did.”

--DH Edwin Encarnacion seems to enjoy hitting in Oriole Park, as a lot of players do. The veteran lined a run-scoring double to left in the first inning that gave Toronto an early lead. In 2014, Encarnacion now has four homers and 13 RBIs in the last 15 games he’s played in Baltimore.

--SS Jose Reyes knocked in the other Toronto run with an RBI single in the second inning. He’s been on a roll lately and is 7-for-17 in his brief four-game hitting streak.

--RHP Marcus Stroman was being investigated by Major League Baseball after he threw a pitch behind the ear of Orioles C Caleb Joseph Monday night. Early reports were coming out that he would not be disciplined in the matter.

--RHP Todd Redmond is the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award this season. Redmond is 1-4 with a 2.88 ERA out of the bullpen (39 games) so far in 2014.

--INF Steve Tolleson was able to play one day after getting hit by a foul ball in Monday’s game. Tolleson pinch-hit and then played third base later in Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to Baltimore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never know who is going to win, but you have to be crazy to think they didn’t have a good ballclub. They were in it two years ago. When you look at their team, it’s a good ballclub. They got that gritty, hard-nosed type players. You really see that.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, talking about the Orioles, who clinched the AL East title Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.