Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Right-hander Marcus Stroman was suspended six games and received an undisclosed fine for throwing at Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph earlier this week, Joe Garagiola Jr., senior vice president of standards and operations for Major League Baseball, announced.

Stroman has appealed the suspension and is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Yankees. Stroman had not heard about a specific date for an appeal.

“It’s tough,” Stroman said. “It’s in the appeal process now. I would never intentionally throw at anyone. I respect the game. I respect the players too much to ever do anything like that. Family, friends, teammates know the type of individual I am.”

Stroman threw 92 mph fastball that soared just above Joseph’s head in the sixth inning of Monday’s game. Stroman said he was in the process of reaching out to Joseph through a friend to explain the issue.

“Obviously, I would never throw at someone’s head,” Stroman said. “It’s not in my nature. That’s pretty much it. That’s not in my game. It’s something I would never do. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter supported the swift action by MLB.

“I have a lot of confidence that when something like that happens and emotions of players get in the way of good decisions that the league office will remind them that certain things aren’t tolerated,” he said.

Stroman is 10-6 with 3.80 ERA in 24 games, including 19 starts.

Toronto manager Johns Gibbons was not surprised by decision. He still expected Stroman to make his scheduled start Saturday, but was ready to come up with a backup plan if necessary.

“I expected them to do something on it,” Gibbons said about the suspension.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 13-12, 3.84 ERA) Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 5-3, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Dioner Navarro got the night off after getting hit in the mask on a foul tip Tuesday. Navarro was evaluated by trainers but stayed in the game. He is batting .282 with 12 homers and 68 RBIs in 131 games. “He’s been hit a lot lately,” manager John Gibbons said. “The doc checked him out and thinks he is going to be OK. He’s a little fuzzy.”

--OF John Mayberry got the start in left field against Baltimore RHP Bud Norris. Mayberry has now appeared in eight games and is 4-for-11 with a homer and an RBI. “I wanted to get Mayberry a few at-bats,” manager John Gibbons said.

--2B Ryan Goins batted eighth and played second base Wednesday against Baltimore. Manager John Gibbons liked the way he matched up against Orioles RHP Bud Norris. Goins entered the game 2-for-6 against Norris. “He has hit this guy,” manager John Gibbons said. Goins went 1-for-3 with a double, snapping an 0-for-18 skid. Goins is batting .186 this season, with a homer and 12 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I would never throw at someone’s head. It’s not in my nature. That’s pretty much it. That’s not in my game. It’s something I would never do. It doesn’t make sense to me.” -- RHP Marcus Stroman, who is appealing a six-game suspension for a pitch that went over Orioles C Caleb Joseph’s head Monday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Dioner Navarro (head) did not play Sept. 17 after getting hit in the mask on a foul tip Sept. 16. “He’s been hit a lot lately,” manager John Gibbons said. “The doc checked him out and thinks he is going to be OK. He’s a little fuzzy.”

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.