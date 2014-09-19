Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the fourth straight season, R.A. Dickey reached 200 innings, which is a notable achievement considering that, at one point, he was struggling to establish himself in the major leagues.

It would be even nicer for Dickey had his personal success matched the team‘s. Instead Dickey is on a 77-75 team after being on teams that won 74, 74 and 77 games in the previous seasons of this streak, which started with two seasons pitching for the New York Mets and included his Cy Young Award-winning season of 2012.

Dickey reached 200 innings after completing the fourth inning of Thursday’s eventual 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He completed his 200th inning by getting three balls hit in the air but eventually was in line for the loss.

Dickey is at 202 2/3 innings after Thursday and since starting the season in the Mets’ rotation in 2011, his 869 2/3 innings are the fifth most in baseball.

”I would like to say it meant a lot because you’re in a much different place than you are as a team,“ Dickey said. ”It means that you’ve been consistent, I would think, and that’s a goal that at the beginning of every year I hope for is to be trustworthy and consistent. If you’re getting into the two hundreds with your innings pitched you’ve usually been good enough to stay out there.

“That’s the hope for every starter. I would think that’s the hope is to throw quality starts as much as you can... I want to be worth it, and part of being worth it is being consistently out there on the field.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-75

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: (LHP Mark Buehrle, 12-9, 3.40 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 10-9, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle has an outside shot at reaching 200 career wins this season as he sits at 198 victories. To have a chance at doing that before the end of the regular season, Buehrle will have to beat the Yankees for the first time in over a decade. Buehrle is 1-13 with a 6.14 ERA in 20 career starts against the Yankees. His only victory against New York was April 10, 2004, and since then he has lost his last 11 decisions to the Yankees. Buehrle last faced the Yankees Aug. 29 when he pitched six shutout innings but did not get an out in the seventh. Buehrle is winless in his last 16 starts against the Yankees. Over the last 100 years, the only starter with a longer skid is Slim Harriss, who went 19 starts without a win from 1920-25.

--RF Jose Bautista hit his 33rd home run and sixth in 13 games against the Yankees this year on Thursday. He has home runs in his last four games against New York and since 2010, his 21 home runs off Yankee pitching are the most in baseball.

--RHP Marcus Stroman is listed as Saturday’s starter but that could change. Stroman is appealing his six-game suspension for throwing at Baltimore C Caleb Joseph on Tuesday but the date for the hearing has not been set.

--RHP Todd Redmond would take RHP Marcus Stroman’s place if necessary. Redmond has allowed nine earned runs in his last six outings spanning 8 1/3 innings. Before that he had not allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings over 14 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It happened so fast. Basically, I didn’t make the play. That’s what happened. I thought I was focused on the ball. He hit it pretty hard, almost right at me, I think.” - Toronto 1B Adam Lind, after he committed an error on Chase Headley’s grounder in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the winning run to score.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Dioner Navarro (head) was hit in the mask by a foul tip Sept. 16, and he did not play Sept. 17. He did not start the Sept. 18 game, but entered as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.