Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista hit his game-tying home run with two outs in the eighth inning Thursday against Yankees’ right-hander Shawn Kelley, he let loose with his emotions, slamming his bat to the ground and saying something before rounding the bases.

Given how that at-bat started, Bautista’s emotions were understandable since he took a called strike that appeared high. He kept his emotions in check by taking a long walk outside the batter’s box.

Kelley didn’t quite see the end of the at-bat that way, saying he felt disrespected. But before Friday’s 5-3 loss, Bautista defended his reaction to the home run, which at that point was the biggest moment of Thursday.

”I read his comment and I‘m sorry that he thinks any of that was directed towards him or with him in mind,“ Bautista said. ”I‘m sorry to inform him that it wasn‘t. It was more of the developments to that game until that point and me being a passionate player that plays with his emotions on his sleeve and having opportunities to come through earlier in the game and not being able to come through and then being in a situation we’re in the eighth inning, we’re down by two, we get a man on and I feel like a pitch that was a pretty bad ball that was called on me for a strike upset me.

“I was upset, not at him but it was a little buildup from the developments to the game to that point and feeling like I was put in a bad position in a crucial at-bat in the game by having a bad call go against me. I tried to walk around, calm myself down a little bit. I fouled another pitch off and I was still upset and then when I hit the home run, I was excited, I was fired up. I was still upset about the first pitch that was called a strike and that’s just the way I play the game.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-76

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: (RHP Marcus Stroman, 10-6, 3.80) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 2-3, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman is waiting for his appeal hearing on his six-game suspension for hitting Baltimore Orioles’ C Caleb Joseph. Since it has not happened yet, Stroman will be on the mound Saturday against the Yankees. Stroman faced the Yankees twice in a span of six days in June. In New York on June 17, he allowed two runs and four hits but threw 98 pitches in 3 2/3 innings. In Toronto on June 23, Stroman allowed a run and three hits in eight innings while throwing 114 pitches. Stroman has won three of his last four starts though he was tagged for five runs and nine hits in six innings Monday in a 5-2 loss at Baltimore.

--LHP Mark Buehrle allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings for his 12th straight loss to the Yankees. He remained two victories shy of 200 wins. His losing streak against the Yankees is the longest against a particular team since Jamey Wright was 0-12 against the Houston Astros from 1997-2005. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is tied with Dutch Leonard for the fourth-longest against the Yankees behind Slim Harriss (14, 1920-1924), Red Ruffing (13, 1926-1947) and Dennis Martinez (13, 1984-1998).

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI Friday on his back in New York as a precaution since it became tight when the team was in Baltimore this week. The tightness is not expected to keep Encarnacion out of the lineup. Encarnacion is batting .220 (26-for-118) in 31 games since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 15 after having a strained right quad.

--LF Dalton Pompey made his first career start Friday night and went 1-for-4. He had his first career hit in the second inning and heard kind words when he met Yankees’ SS Derek Jeter. “He just said, ‘Congrats, hope for a great career for you,’ and I said, ‘Thanks, it’s a pleasure to meet you,'” Pompey said. Pompey is the 19th Canadian-born player to appear for the Blue Jays and made his debut with the team as a pinch runner on Sept. 2. After Pompey’s first start, manager John Gibbons said he would receive more playing time in the final week of the regular season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That is the way it goes. It is almost getting to the point where you want to laugh it off. As frustrating as it can be, I feel like today, two pitches I put where I wanted to and then the third one just kind of threw down the middle and they made me pay for it.” - Blue Jays pitcher Mark Buehrle, after his 12th straight loss to the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Dioner Navarro (head) was hit in the mask by a foul tip Sept. 16, and he did not play Sept. 17. He did not start the Sept. 18 game, but entered as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI Sept. 18 on his back as a precaution. He is not expected to miss any games.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.