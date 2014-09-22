Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For teams to be in playoff contention, they must have some success on the road.

For the last 11 seasons, the Toronto Blue Jays have not been able to win on the road and Sunday they concluded their road portion of the schedule with a 5-2 loss to the New York Yankees that left them at 37-44 away from home.

The Blue Jays had their good moments on the road, such as winning twice in the late innings in New York on July 26-27 to start a six-game road winning streak.

That brought them to 60-50 on July 31, but since then Toronto dropped 17 of its last 24 road games.

Toronto last had a winning road record in 2003 when it won 45 road games as part of a surprising 86-win season. Since then its average road record has been 35-46.

Toronto has had one other winning season on the road (1999) since its last postseason appearance in 1993.

“Disappointing, at this point of the season we were right there,” shortstop Jose Reyes said. “It was an opportunity to make it to the playoffs, for me, it’s not about anything else. It’s been a little while for me to play in October and if we don’t make it, it’s going to be another disappointing year. When you get to the age of 31 like me, it doesn’t matter if you hit .340 or .350 and you go home in September. It’s all about making it to the playoffs and World Series, and we weren’t able to do that. It’s disappointing for sure.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 6-3, 2.06 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 9-11, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--J.A. Happ will try to reach double-digit wins for the third time in his career and will also be seeking his 50th career victory Monday night against the Seattle Mariners. Happ has lost his last three starts and is 1-6 with a 4.08 ERA over his last 10 starts since July 17. Happ faced the Mariners on Aug. 12 and allowed four earned runs and seven hits over six innings in a 6-3 loss.

--SS Jose Reyes had one of the best performances on Toronto’s otherwise terrible road trip. His three hits gave him a .419 average (13-for-31) on the trip. He also stole two bases to reach 30 for the eighth time.

--RHP Drew Hutchison lost his fourth straight road decision as he allowed two runs and five hits in four-plus innings. That was the fourth time that he did not complete five innings and second time in New York.

--1B Adam Lind sat out Sunday with tightness in his back and is day-to-day, although he was in the on-deck circle in the ninth inning. Lind has missed 64 games this seasons and earlier this year missed 17 games with a sore back.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think he was as sharp as earlier. He looked strong.” -- Toronto manager of Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, who made his first start since July 8 against the Blue Jays Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam Lind (back tightness) missed the Sept. 20-21 games. He is day-to-day.

--C Dioner Navarro (head) was hit in the mask by a foul tip Sept. 16, and he did not play Sept. 17. He did not start the Sept. 18 game, but entered as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI Sept. 18 on his back as a precaution. He did not miss any games.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.