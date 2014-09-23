Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have had some pretty good starting rotations over the years.

From 1996 through 1998, they won three consecutive American League Cy Young Awards, for example, with Pat Hentgen winning the first and Roger Clemens winning the next two.

But the Blue Jays have never had five starters win at least 10 games in a season until this year, although they have had five pitchers - including relievers -- reach double-digit wins in one season three times.

Still, that seemed unlikely at the beginning of the season because the rotation was considered a weakness.

Left-hander J.A. Happ became the fifth member of the rotation to reach 10 wins this season when he held the Seattle Mariners to seven hits and two runs in seven innings as the Blue Jays pounded out a 14-4 victory on Monday.

It is probably a tribute to Happ that he has made the progress he has this season and now can be counted on to go deeper into games than in the past. It was the ninth time he has pitched at least seven innings this season and he has gone at least six 17 times in his 25 starts. He started the year on the disabled list with a sore back and put in time in the bullpen, making three relief appearances, before making his first start of the season on May 5.

“It feels good to go out and get deeper in the game, accomplish some of the goals that I kind of felt I could do and wanted to have the opportunity to do,” Happ said. “I haven’t taken a lot of time to reflect on the year but I just want to just keep going out and kind of keep us in the game for the most part.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.07 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R. A Dickey, 13-12, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 33rd start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Mariners at Rogers Centre. In his past six starts, he is 4-0 with a 3.26 ERA. In his latest start last Thursday at New York, he allowed five hits and two runs and did not factor in the decision in a 3-2 loss to the Yankees. He is 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 career outings (four starts) against the Mariners.

--DH Adam Lind (sore back) did not play for the third consecutive game in the 14-4 win over Seattle on Monday with LHP James Paxton starting for the Mariners. But Lind should be in the starting lineup on Tuesday when the Mariners start RHP Felix Hernandez.

--RF Jose Bautista hit his 35th homer of the season in the fifth inning of Monday’s 14-4 win over the Mariners. Bautista has hit 203 homers as a Blue Jay as he passed LF George Bell and tied OF Joe Carter for third on the club’s all-time list. 1B Carlos Delgado is first with 336 followed by CF Vernon Wells at 223. Bautista is the second player in franchise history to have three seasons of at least 35 homers. Delgado did it five times.

--LHP J.A. Happ allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings in Monday’s 14-4 win over Seattle to earn his 10th win of the season. He has pitched at least seven innings in nine starts this season and at least six innings in 17 outings, including six in a row. Near the end of last season, he began work on a slightly lower arm slot to give his pitches more lateral movement. “I made a few changes, physically and in my mechanics,” Happ said. “Obviously there’s the constant battle mentally of trying to get yourself in the right frame of mind and be positive, something I’ve battled before. I kind of feel good about where I’ve come.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You try to do that every night, but it’s not that easy.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after pounding out 16 hits -- including three home runs and a bases-loaded triple -- to defeat Seattle Monday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam Lind (back tightness) missed the Sept. 20-22 games. He should be in the starting lineup on Sept. 23.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI Sept. 18 on his back as a precaution. He did not miss any games.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.