Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays were first in the American League East from May 22 to July 2. Not entirely on merit, considering the quality of division was not up to its usual standard.

After dropping out of first, the Blue Jays gradually played themselves out of postseason contention.

They hung in there for quite a while, not quite in and not quite out of it. The inevitable happened on Tuesday. Despite trouncing the Seattle Mariners for the second night in a row (24-6 on aggregate), the Blue Jays were eliminated when the Kansas City Royals completed their victory on Tuesday over Cleveland.

The Blue Jays have not made the postseason since 1993, when they won the World Series for the second year in a row.

”I won’t reflect one bit, I’ve been doing it for six months,“ manager John Gibbons said. ”What sticks out? I don’t know -- a lot of good times, a lot of tough times.

“Like I’ve said, in the end teams that get there, earn it. The best teams go. The ones that aren‘t, they don’t go. That’s just the way it is when you play that many games.”

“Having not gotten to the postseason again with a team that I felt was very capable, of course we’re all disappointed and we should be,” said R.A. Dickey, the winning pitcher in Tuesday’s 10-2 romp. “Everyone in here should be disappointed. So you’ve got to learn, you’ve got to grow, you’ve got to look for opportunities to see how you can improve and get better or the season is lost.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-77

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-2, 3.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 12-10, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 32nd start of the season on Wednesday, when he faces the Mariners in the third game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. He needs six innings to reach 200 innings on the season for the 14th straight season. He has pitched six innings in each of his past two starts and has gone 0-1 with a 6.75 earned-run average. He is 7-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 17 career games (16 starts) against the Mariners. He has not faced Seattle this season.

--DH Adam Lind was back in the lineup for the 10-2 win over Seattle on Tuesday and played first base after missing the three previous games with a sore back. Lind was 2-for-4 with an RBI single on Tuesday. He has hit safely in 12 of his 18 games in September and has 10 RBIs.

--RHP Marcus Stroman will be used in the bullpen when he returns from a five-day suspension on Friday. Manager John Gibbons figures he will need some help in the bullpen over the weekend because he plans to use all relievers, beginning with LHP Daniel Norris, on Thursday, Stroman’s spot in the rotation. Gibbons expects Norris to go two or three innings. Although the 21-year-old started in the minor leagues and projects to eventually join the Blue Jays rotation, he has been used only as a reliever as a September call-up. RHP Drew Hutchison will get the start on Friday.

--OF Dalton Pompey, who is from the Toronto area, hit his first major-league homer in the fifth inning against RHP Felix Hernandez. “I’ve played with that guy in video games and to think that I just hit a home run off him is pretty crazy,” Pompey said. The 21-year-old September call-up who opened the season at Class-A Dunedin became the ninth Canadian to hit a home run for the Blue Jays and the fifth to do so at Rogers Centre.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-3 with a walk, his 34th homer and four RBIs on Tuesday in a 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. The homer came against Mariners reliever Erasmo Ramirez. Encarnacion is on a five-game hit streak in which he is 9-for-18 (.500). He has five home runs and 18 RBIs in his past 18 games and is batting .348 (24-for-69) in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The teams that get there (playoffs) earn it. Your best teams go, the teams that aren‘t, don’t go. That’s the way it is when you play that many games.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam Lind (back tightness) missed the Sept. 20-22 games. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 23.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI Sept. 18 on his back as a precaution. He did not miss any games.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.