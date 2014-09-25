Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Manager John Gibbons is happy to be able to send out Mark Buehrle every fifth day.

“You wish there were more of him, I’ll put it that way,” Gibbons said before the Blue Jays’ 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Buehrle was going for a milestone and he got it. When the left-hander finished the sixth inning, he was given a rousing ovation. It was his 200th inning of the season. He has reached that plateau in 14 straight seasons. In each of those 14 seasons, he has had 30 or more starts and 10 or more wins.

It was typical Buehrle on Wednesday. He worked fast. The game lasted one hour and 59 minutes. He went eight-plus innings and got the win when the Blue Jays pushed across a run in the eighth. Buehrle entered the game as baseball’s quickest worker, averaging 17.3 seconds between pitches.

“He’s a teammate’s dream because he gets it and goes,” Gibbons said. “He’s an umpire’s dream; he throws strikes and he works fast. And he’s probably a fan’s dream because they’re not sitting in the stands all night. And he’s a banker’s dream because he makes good money.”

He also has some principles.

If Buehrle had not achieved the 200 innings on Wednesday, Gibbons said he would have considered using him in relief to reach the plateau.

Buehrle said he was not sure if he would have been comfortable with that. Making a start on short rest, perhaps, but not from the bullpen for the sake of a statistic.

“If it came down to it and I didn’t get it tonight, I don’t know if I would have come out of the ‘pen,” he said. “I don’t know if I would have felt comfortable doing it, so I‘m glad I don’t have to worry about that and got it tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-77

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, 3-2, 2.10 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-3 in the 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday to snap a five-game hitting streak. He was 9-for-18 (.500) during the five games.

--RF Jose Bautista singled in the first inning of the 1-0 win over Seattle on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 9-for-15 (.600). He has reached base in 28 straight games and in 14 of his past 20 plate appearances.

--2B Ryan Goins was 2-for-3 and drove in the run in the 1-0 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. His single in the sixth snapped a 0-for-7 drought. His eighth-inning single was only his third hit in his past 29 at-bats.

--LHP Mark Buehrle pitched eight-plus innings on Wednesday to get the decision in a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. He finished the season with 202 innings, the 14th consecutive season in which he has pitched at least 200, made at least 30 starts and had 10 or more wins. With 46 walks this season, he is the only pitcher to have a streak of 14 or more seasons with more than 200 innings and 61 or fewer walks. RHP Cy Young did so in 13 straight seasons (1897-1909).

--LHP Daniel Norris will make his first career start on Thursday vs. the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. He has made four relief appearances covering 3 1/3 innings since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 1. The 21-year-old is considered a future starter but, because he has been used in relief the past few weeks, he is expected to pitch only two or three innings Thursday. He started the season at Class A Dunedin (6-0, 1.22 ERA), moved to Double-A New Hampshire (3-1, 4.54 ERA) and finally to Buffalo (3-1, 3.18 ERA).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a teammate’s dream because he gets it and goes. He’s an umpire’s dream; he throws strikes and he works fast. And he’s probably a fan’s dream because they’re not sitting in the stands all night. And he’s a banker’s dream because he makes good money.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on LHP Mark Buehrle, who pitched eight innings in a 1-0 win vs. Seattle on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam Lind (back tightness) did not play Sept. 20-22. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 23.

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI Sept. 18 on his back as a precaution. He did not miss any games.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.