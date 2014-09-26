Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Daniel Norris, a left-handed pitcher of some promise, took a long, painfully slow walk from the mound to the dugout.

It was almost as long in duration as one of David Ortiz’s exaggerated home-run trots.

As he slowly made his way to the steps, he wore an expression that suggested total absorption in his thoughts. This was worthy of Marlon Brando in his peak brooding days of method acting.

Of course, the media asked breathlessly what deep thoughts the 21-year-old might have had after his first career major-league start. He had just allowed a bunt single and a walk with an out in between, and he was at 59 pitches, just about his limit for his first start in a month. He was asked if he was feeling anger at the way the inning was unfolding.

“I was just trying to control my emotions, I wasn’t angry,” he said. “I was a little frustrated. I haven’t been sharp since I’ve been up here. That kind of nags on me. I want to go out there and have a good showing and feel better.”

He did not factor in the decision in the game the Blue Jays lost 7-5 to Seattle. But when reliever Todd Redmond gave up an RBI single to third baseman Kyle Seager and a three-run homer to left fielder Logan Morrison, Norris was charged with two runs on one hit and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Since he has not been starting, pitching occasionally in relief since his promotion on Sept. 1, he says his stuff has diminished. Both the velocity and command of his fastball are not as good as usual.

“Coming out of the bullpen is a different throwing regimen that I go through,” he said. “That’s been something to try and get used to for me. It’s obvious my stuff is not really there. It’s tough to try and pitch without your stuff but sometimes that’s (when) the competitor has to come out. Not only is the velocity down but just the command of it is just different. I think I was throwing more off-speed because of that.”

Starting is where Norris figures to be. If he continues to progress the way he did this year, going from Class A Dunedin to Double-A New Hampshire and then Triple-A Buffalo before his major-league September stint, he should be a solid member of the Toronto rotation soon.

Manager John Gibbons said there is value in the September outings beyond the results.

The next time Norris, or one of the others who have had a trial this month, is called up, the mystery of the majors will be gone.

“He’s spent a month up here that was his first time in the big leagues,” Gibbons said. “Now it won’t be any shock to him. He’s done this before. Hopefully he’ll walk away and he’ll think, ‘You know, if I pitch, if I make pitches, I can get guys out.’ That’s a big thing. A lot of guys don’t get that chance to come up at the end of the season. That’s going to help them all regardless of the results.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 13-5, 3.26 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 10-13, 4.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 32nd start of the season in the opener of a season-ending three-game series against the American League champion Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Rogers Centre. Hutchison, in his first full season since having Tommy John surgery during the 2012 season, is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in his past two starts and is 4-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break. An important aspect of the season is that he was able to get through it without setbacks following the surgery. He is 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven career starts against the Orioles.

--RF Jose Bautista was given the day off on Thursday, a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He will enter Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on a five-game hit streak, going 9-for-15 (.600). He has reached safely base in 14 of his past 20 plate appearances and in 28 consecutive games.

--LHP Daniel Norris did not factor in the decision in the 7-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in his first career major-league start. He was limited to 3 1/3 innings in which he allowed one hit, two walks and two runs. He had been used in relief since he was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 1. The change in routine has led to a decrease in velocity. “Coming out of the bullpen is a different throwing regimen that I go through,” the 21-year-old said. “That’s been something to try and get used to for me. It’s obvious my stuff is not really there. It’s tough to try and pitch without your stuff but sometimes that’s (when) the competitor has to come out. Not only is the velocity down but just the command of it is different. I think I was throwing more off-speed because of that.”

--OF Kevin Pillar led off the ninth inning of Thursday’s 7-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners with his second home run of the season. It came against closer RHP Fernando Rodney and it was Pillar’s second homer in his past three games.

--OF Dalton Pompey, a September call-up from the minors, had his first career major-league stolen base in the fifth inning of Thursday’s loss to Seattle. In a week of firsts, he also hit his first big-league homer on Tuesday against RHP Felix Hernandez. The 21-year-old will play in the Arizona Fall League after the season ends on Sunday.

--RHP Todd Redmond allowed two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief in Thursday’s 7-5 loss to the Mariners but did not factor in the decision. He has allowed 13 earned runs in his past 1 1/3 innings pitched (a 10.32 ERA).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Norris did OK. I think it’s a good way for him to end the season going out there and getting a few innings under his belt. He scattered a little bit, but I think that had a lot to do with nerves.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of LHP Daniel Norris, a September call-up who allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first major league start Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI Sept. 18 on his back as a precaution. He did not miss any games.

ROTATION:

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Drew Hutchison

LHP Mark Buehrle

LHP J.A. Happ

BULLPEN:

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Dustin McGowan

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Chad Jenkins

LHP Daniel Norris

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Marcus Stroman

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Munenori Kawasaki

SS Jose Reyes

3B Juan Francisco

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Dan Johnson

INF Ryan Goins

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Colby Rasmus

RF Jose Bautista

OF Anthony Gose

OF Dalton Pompey

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.