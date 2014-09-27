Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays failed to make the postseason again this season.

In fact, they have not reached the postseason since 1993 when they won their second straight World Series.

Outfielder Dalton Pompey was not even 1 year old when that happened. He was born on Dec. 11, 1992, in Mississauga, Ont., on the edge of Toronto.

He grew up as a Blue Jays fan and was drafted in the 16th round by them in 2010.

This season he has shown the potential the Blue Jays saw in him four years ago.

After working his way up this season from Class A Dunedin, to Double-A New Hampshire, to Triple-A Buffalo, he was called up to Toronto in September when the rosters were expanded.

He was given a chance to play regularly now, and he has responded. His defense has been superb in left and center field. He hit his first major-league home run against none other than King Felix Hernandez last Tuesday.

In Friday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles, he hit two triples, one double, had two RBIs and two runs scored. He also made a diving catch of a slicing foul in left field to end the second inning.

The crowd at Rogers Centre, which included his family, was into the occasion.

“Every time I got up they got louder and louder and even when I went to the outfield they were cheering for me,” he said. “It’s stuff that I dreamed about before I went to sleep at night -- getting called up here and having that moment where they appreciate the effort that I‘m giving.”

He recalled once meeting Vernon Wells, who was the Blue Jays center fielder, and telling him that he would have to move over one day.

“I was 17 years old, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” he said. “But I believed that I could play in the big leagues for the Blue Jays one day and now I‘m here and I‘m just giving it my best shot.”

RECORD: 82-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 16-5, 3.56 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 10-11, 4.27 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his 26th start of the season and 30thappearance on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Left-handers are hitting .268 (33-for-123) with six homers against Happ; right-handers are hitting .262 (123-for-469) with 15 homers. Happ is 2-6 with a 3.93 ERA in his past 11 starts starting on July 27. He is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in four games (three starts) against the Orioles this season and is 1-3 with a 2.95 ERA in seven career games, including six starts, against them.

--RF Jose Bautista was given the day off on Thursday, a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He returned on Friday and went 0-for-4 in the 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles to snap a five-game hit streak. He was 9-for-15 (.600) in that span. He also had a streak of reaching base safely ended at 28 games during which he batted .320 with 11 homers and 26 RBIs. He has reached base safely in 14 of his past 24 plate appearances.

--LHP Brett Cecil has not allowed a run in 18 2/3 innings, third longest active streak in the majors, with RHP Adam Wainwright leading at 21 innings. Cecil has at least one strikeout in his past nine outings. He did not pitch in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

--OF Kevin Pillar, who is batting .259 with two homers and seven RBIs in 51 games at Toronto, has won the R. Howard Webster Award as most-valuable player at Triple-A Buffalo this season. He led the International League with 39 doubles, was third in batting average at .323, fifth with a .509 slugging percentage and fifth with 27 stolen bases. He had the longest hitting streak in the IL this season, 21 games, from July 25-Aug. 14 (.384, 33-for-86). Pillar also had an 18-game hit streak, April 17-May 6. He did not play in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

--RHP Marcus Stroman picked up his first career save when he pitched the final four innings of the 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. He is the seventh Blue Jays pitcher to have at least 10 wins as a starter and at least one save in the same season. He is the first to do it since RHP Shaun Marcum in 2007 when he had 11 wins and one save. “He has been one of our top guys the last three months,” manager John Gibbons said. “He has pitched as well as anybody on the ballclub. Strong; he didn’t have a lot of pitches. Four innings is nothing to him. He’s thrown a complete game. It was his game win or lose.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like the way this kid looks. He’s a good-looking athlete.” - Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 6. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8.

--RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 8 to repair the fifth metacarpal.

--2B Brett Lawrie (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 18. He underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his lateral collateral ligament April 23.

