Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

The Toronto Blue Jays hope youth will be served. They hope age is just a number.

The number is six. That is the number of rookies on the 25-man roster who were expected to open the season: right-handed starter Aaron Sanchez, left-handed starter Daniel Norris, right-handed relievers Roberto Osuna and Miguel Castro, second baseman Devon Travis and center fielder Dalton Pompey.

“The guys that are starting with us, they didn’t back into these positions,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “They all earned it.”

The Blue Jays’ chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 1993 hinge on how well the rookies can play.

It seems likely that the Blue Jays will continue to look for veteran help along the way.

The emergence of the rookies and the acquisition of players such as catcher Russell Martin and third baseman Josh Donaldson have freshened the atmosphere around the team. Manager John Gibbons feels it and hopes it carries into the season.

Donaldson and Martin are among the best at their positions, both defensively and offensively, and obtaining them was a major coup.

In the final days of spring training, the Blue Jays were trying to decide whether to go with seven or eight relievers. It depended on whether there were any acquisitions late in spring training.

“You get to the last week of camp, guys are getting their releases ... and guys that are out of options are becoming available,” Anthopoulos said. “There’s a scenario that we could add someone.”

Catcher Dioner Navarro is still with the team, when it was expected that he might be traded. He asked for a trade when Martin was signed to be the regular catcher. Martin will even catch right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. Josh Thole, who has been Dickey’s regular catcher, was optioned to Buffalo.

Anthopoulos feels that Navarro gives the team depth it did not have last season because his bat allows him to be used as designated hitter. He was the team’s No. 1 catcher last season, so he provides insurance at the position.

The offense could be formidable, especially at the top of the order. The outfield defense should be better, with Kevin Pillar in left field until Michael Saunders returns from a knee injury and Pompey in center. All three are defensive upgrades over Melky Cabrera and Colby Rasmus, who played left and center last season. Jose Bautista will provide his usual top-line defense in right field to go with power at the plate.

The key will be the young arms. Norris, 21, and Sanchez, 22, have star potential. Osuna and Castro were revelations during spring training, especially considering that both are only 20.

The emergence of the four rookie pitchers helps, at least for now, make up for the loss or right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is out for the season after knee surgery.

Left-hander Brett Cecil’s performance as the new closer will be scrutinized after a sore shoulder interrupted his spring training.

Overall, though, Gibbons feels he has a contender in the American League East.

”I think it’s up for grabs,“ Gibbons said. ”We put ourselves in a good position last year, then we faltered and it was a roller-coaster until the very end. Baseball revolves around pitching, and pitching starts with the rotation. We feel really good about those guys. Of course, you can’t have a great rotation if you can’t close it out late in the game in the bullpen. The key is that Cecil is healthy now. It’s all taking shape.

“We have a great offense that can give us a little breathing room. We just have to play good baseball and stay healthy.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: CF Dalton Pompey leads an array of rookies. After a rapid rise through the system last year, the 22-year-old showed enough in a September trial to earn a shot at the regular center fielder’s job this season, replacing CF Colby Rasmus, who signed with the Houston Astros. Pompey is a superb defensive player who also has a solid approach at the plate. He was batting .333/.390/.519 after 19 Grapefruit League games. Last season, he batted .317/.392/.469 at Class A Dunedin, Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. That earned him a September trial at Toronto, where he hit .231/.302/.436 in 17 games.

ON THE RISE: RHP Miguel Castro burst into prominence with a sensational spring training. The 20-year-old’s fastball was timed at 100 mph. With a plus changeup at 83 mph and a decent slider, Castro was baffling hitters. The native of the Dominican Republic, who is 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, figures to be a reliever this season, but he has been a starter and that could be his future. He was 8-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) last season at short-season Class A Vancouver, Class A Lansing and Class A Dunedin.

BACKSLIDING: SS Jose Reyes played poor defense last season. It was an issue that often was overlooked during the offseason because the Blue Jays had so many other holes to fill. Shoulder and hamstring problems might have contributed to Reyes’ defensive woes, but he has been a below-average fielder since 2009 with diminishing range, particularly to his left. He showed some occasional improvement during spring training. Reyes has made his name on offense, and he is still one of the better leadoff hitters. He batted .287/.328/.398 in 143 games in 2014, with 30 stolen bases in 32 attempts, a slight decline from 2012 when he batted .291/.341/.435 and had 40 steals in 51 attempts with Miami. He cannot afford to decline much more.

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Devon Travis, who played at Double-A last season, earned the nod as Opening Day second baseman. INF Maicer Izturis, a front-runner early in spring training, suffered a groin injury that pushed him to the disabled list to start the season. INF Ramon Santiago, who was making a good run at a job, suffered a broken collarbone. The Blue Jays gave up OF Anthony Gose to obtain Travis from the Detroit Tigers during the offseason. Travis hit .353/.397/.463 in 21 spring-training games and played better defense than expected.

--RHP Drew Hutchison was selected to start on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on April 6. RHP R.A. Dickey had started the two previous Opening Days. The 24-year-old will be the franchise’s youngest Opening Day starter. “It’s really exciting. Opening Day is special,” Hutchison said. “At the end of day, it’s a long game. But as we all know, it’s Opening Day. The excitement, the energy -- everything that goes into it is exciting.” Hutchison was 11-13 with a 4.48 ERA in 32 starts last season after returning from Tommy John surgery. He was 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four spring training appearances. “He answered the big question last year coming off surgery; he can do this,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s bounced back and there’s no looking back, and it’s a great honor for him. I think he’ll handle it well.”

--1B Andy Wilkins was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on March 29 and was assigned on option to Triple-A Buffalo. The 26-year-old batted .333 with six RBIs in 14 spring games. The left-handed hitter batted .293/.338/.558 with 30 homers and 85 RBIs with Triple-A Charlotte in 2014. “He’s had so much success we wanted to get a look at him,” assistant GM Tony LaCava said of the 2010 fifth-round pick. He made his major league debut in 17 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2014, hitting .140/.178/186. Wilkins was designated for assignment after the White Sox claimed RHP Kyle Drabek from the Blue Jays.

--RHP Kyle Drabek, 27, was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox. Obtained during the 2009 offseason as part of a trade that sent RHP Roy Halladay to the Philadelphia Phillies, Drabek never worked out for the Blue Jays and has had two Tommy John surgeries. He appeared in 39 games, including 30 starts, with the Blue Jays and was 8-15 with a 5.27 ERA. He had one save and a 2.57 ERA in six games during spring training.

--RHP Steve Delabar was surprised and disappointed when he was sent to Triple-A Buffalo on March 26, but it was an indication of how well RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Roberto Osuna, both rookies, have pitched. “I thought I was going to be a big part of this ‘pen to start and it’s a big shock to me,” Delabar said. “I feel like I‘m a major league player and I can help a bullpen. I thought I would be in this bullpen, helping this major league team.” After going to the 2013 All-Star Game, Delabar struggled last season and finished at Buffalo. Delabar was 3-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 30 games with Toronto in 2014, allowing 19 hits and 19 walks while striking out 21 in 25 2/3 innings. In the Grapefruit League in 2015, he had a 3.86 ERA in seven games, allowing two home runs. He allowed one walk and struck out nine but his split-fingered pitch still needed work.

--LHP Randy Wolf, 38, was signed to a minor league contract as potential depth for the rotation. In his first Grapefruit League start March 28, he allowed four hits, two walks and four runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2014, he was 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in six games, including five starts, with Miami.

--LF Michael Saunders will open the season on the disabled list despite progressing more quickly than expected after undergoing surgery for a torn left meniscus on Feb. 27. He has been playing in minor league games but not running the bases. He could be available by mid-April. He was injured when he stepped on a sprinkler head while shagging fly balls on Feb. 25.

--OF Dayan Viciedo was given his release after he was told he would not open the season with Toronto. He was signed to a minor league deal early in spring training after LF Michael Saunders injured his knee. Saunders is expected to return much sooner than expected and OF Kevin Pillar has played well, so there was not a spot for Viciedo, who batted .233/.250/.326 in 15 Grapefruit League games.

--C Josh Thole, who has been the personal catcher for most of the past two seasons in Toronto for knuckleballer RHP R.A. Dickey, was assigned on option to Triple-A Buffalo. This means C Russell Martin, who was signed in the offseason, will catch Dickey, as he did for most of spring training. Thole also caught Dickey when both were with the New York Mets.

--INF Ramon Santiago (fractured left collarbone) was injured making a diving catch March 14 while playing second base and will be out for at least 10 weeks. He was playing well enough as a non-roster player to be a strong candidate for a spot on the Opening Day roster. He was released so the Blue Jays could avoid paying a $100,000 bonus. But he could be re-signed.

--LHP Brett Cecil (left shoulder inflammation) didn’t make his first Grapefruit League appearance until March 26, but he threw one scoreless inning that day and again March 29 and March 31. He is expected to be ready for Opening Day as the closer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just look at them as good players. ... We didn’t give anything away -- these guys earned it. With due respect to some other guys, the guys who’ve come in and won jobs, I mean, it hasn’t been close.” -- GM Alex Anthopoulos on having six rookies on the Opening Day roster.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Drew Hutchison

2. RHP R.A. Dickey

3. LHP Daniel Norris

4. LHP Mark Buehrle

5. RHP Aaron Sanchez

The loss of RHP Marcus Stroman for the season to knee surgery is a major blow, but there is still a good blend of young talent and experience in the rotation. Hutchison will make his first Opening Day start when the Blue Jays play the Yankees in New York on April 6. He earned it with a solid spring training and appears to be ready to break out in his second full season since Tommy John surgery.

Dickey feels that his third spring training with Toronto has been his best. By putting him in the No. 2 spot to open the season, it means he will skip Camden Yards, where he has fared poorly, and start the home opener April 13.

Hutchison has pitched well against the Orioles, and the move allows him to pitch the final game of the series at Camden Yards. After providing more than 200 innings each last season, Dickey and Buehrle will be counted on to provide veteran stability to a young rotation that includes rookies Norris and Sanchez, who should benefit from some major league experience last season. Sanchez was a candidate for the bullpen, perhaps as closer, but Stroman’s injury forced him into the rotation, which appears to be his long-term future anyway.

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

The bullpen is still being solidified in the final days of spring training. There could briefly be eight relievers at the start of the season, but it likely will be trimmed to seven before long. Going with eight would allow the Blue Jays to keep both Hendriks and Redmond without exposing them to waivers at a time when the risk might be higher. Castro and Osuna, a pair of 20-year-old rookies, were sensational in spring training and have forced their way into the bullpen. Both have 100 mph fastballs to go with excellent changeups.

There is still the possibility of the acquisition of one or two relievers as players are released. Cecil will open as closer, with his curveball the key pitch. There could be flexibility in the way he is used. Because he has been so effective entering games in tight, late-inning situations, he still could be used that way on occasion. Loup has become a consistent performer and Hynes pitched so well in spring training that he has earned a spot as the other lefty.

LINEUP:

1. SS Jose Reyes

2. C Russell Martin

3. RF Jose Bautista

4. DH Edwin Encarnacion

5. 3B Josh Donaldson

6. CF Dalton Pompey

7. 1B Justin Smoak

8. LF Kevin Pillar

9. 2B Devon Travis

The Blue Jays have a revamped lineup, with Donaldson and Martin the key additions. They will join returnees Reyes, Bautista and Encarnacion at the top of the order, which should be formidable, with some speed and a lot of power. Martin will hit second to take advantage of his ability to make contact. Martin will also catch RHP R.A. Dickey after C Josh Thole, who has been the knuckleball pitcher’s personal catcher the past few seasons, was sent to Triple-A Buffalo. C Dioner Navarro opening as backup catcher and sometime DH.

There are two rookies in the starting lineup, with Pompey earning the role in center field and Travis at second base. Pillar will play left field until LF Michael Saunders returns from a knee injury. There are more questions about the bottom of the order. Smoak and Pillar, both enjoying good spring trainings, have not shown consistency in hitting in the majors. The outfield defense should be better than last season, when the Blue Jays opened with LF Melky Cabrera and CF Colby Rasmus, who left the team as free agents.

RESERVES:

C Dioner Navarro

INF Danny Valencia

INF/OF Steve Tolleson

INF Ryan Goins

If the Blue Jays open the season with an eight-man bullpen, which appeared likely, then Goins would be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Ideally, it will be a seven-man bullpen, and that would allow Goins to provide superb middle-infield defense off the bench. He also has played outfield during spring training. Tolleson will back up in the outfield as well as the infield. Navarro will receive some at-bats at DH.

Valencia will back up at third base and platoon with Smoak at first base when 1B Edwin Encarnacion is used at DH. It will be a juggling act for manager John Gibbons to give at-bats to Navarro, Smoak and Valencia. The possibility of trading Navarro exists, although GM Alex Anthopoulos feels that he is a valuable bench player. If he is traded, C Josh Thole likely would be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might return by mid-April.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.