Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Though some veterans did some of the heavy lifting offensively for the Toronto Blue Jays, it was a good day for their youth movement.

The Blue Jays opened the season with six rookies on the 25-man roster and started two rookies in an Opening Day lineup for the fifth time in team history and first time since 1995.

In Monday’s 6-1 win at New York, Canadian Dalton Pompey started in center fielder and Devon Travis started at second base. Pompey had his first hit at Yankee Stadium last September, and Travis made his first career hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.

“Amazing, it was a dream come true,” Travis said. “I don’t know if I have the exact words to explain it, just what a day.”

When Travis hit the ball, he sped around the bases and encountered the silent treatment from teammates in the dugout.

“That was pretty cool,” Travis said.

Earlier Travis set up Toronto’s five-run third against Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka by drawing a walk on a 3-1 sinker that put two on with nobody out.

Defensively, Travis had a putout and three assists.

Also contributing was rookie right-hander Miguel Castro. Castro had 12 strikeouts without a walk in nine spring training outings and threw 12 pitches to get the final four outs.

The other rookies on the Toronto roaster are reliever Roberto Osuna and starting pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Daniel Norris. Sanchez will start in Baltimore while Norris starts Thursday against the Yankees.

Before Monday, Shawn Green and Alex Gonzalez were rookies for the season opener when the Blue Jays were still the two-time defending champions, a title worn even longer because of the 1994 World Series being canceled.

It also happened for Toronto in 1987 (Mike Sharperson and Fred McGriff), 1979 (Bobby Brown and Alfredo Griffin) and 1977 (Doug Ault, Steve Bowling, Rick Cerone and Gary Woods).

Of the four prior instances, 1987 was the only year that the Blue Jays were in serious contention. That year they took the Detroit Tigers to the wire before losing the AL East by one game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 14-13, 3.71 ERA in 2014) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 13-5, 2.77 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will begin his third season with the Blue Jays Wednesday night in New York and will try to get off to a better start. He has posted nearly identical numbers in two seasons for Toronto with a 14-13 record in both seasons and earned run averages of 4.21 in 2013 and 3.71 last season. In each season, Dickey has started slowly. Last year he was 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in April and two years ago Dickey was 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA in the opening month. Against the Yankees, Dickey is 3-2 with a 2.41 ERA over the last two seasons.

--OF Michael Saunders has started running and taking swings as he recovers from knee surgery but is not cleared for full activity. Over the weekend, Saunders ran on a treadmill and was a designated hitter in minor league games. Saunders suffered a torn left meniscus in his left knee shagging fly balls at the minor league complex before spring training starter. He is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on Saturday but that appears unlikely. “It’s going to be a couple of more weeks anyways before we see him but he’s progressing,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said before Monday’s game in New York.

--RHP Drew Hutchison is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees but his recent sample against New York has been very good. After allowing one run and three hits in six innings, Hutchison is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA in his last four starts against them.

--2B Devon Travis was 2-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run. He is the ninth Blue Jays player to make his first career hit a home run and the first since former Jays C J.P. Arencibia on Aug. 7, 2010. Travis also was the fourth Blue Jays player to hit a home run in his major league debut.

--INF Ramon Santiago was re-signed to a minor league contract Monday, and Toronto placed him on the disabled list. Santiago was a strong contender to be Toronto’s utility infielder but broke his left collarbone trying to make a diving play on March 15 and is expected to miss another two months. He was released from his contact last week so Toronto would not have to pay a $100,000 roster bonus. The original deal was a non-guaranteed contract and Toronto was not responsible for any costs linked to his rehab, but the minor league deal signed Monday changed that.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just felt like as a team we just did enough to battle him and get his pitch count up a little bit. A couple of guys took advantage of some mistakes that he left up in the zone.” - C Russell Martin, on facing Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Saunders has begun running and taking swings but is not cleared for full activity. On April 4-5, Saunders started running on a treadmill and before the April 6 game in New York, manager John Gibbons said he was still a few weeks away.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

DH/INF Edwin Encarnacion

OUTFIELDERS:

RF Jose Bautista

CF Dalton Pompey

LF Kevin Pillar

INF/OF Steve Tolleson