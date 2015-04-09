Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Left-hander Daniel Norris has received attention for being a highly paid ballplayer who happens to live by himself in a van.

During spring training, Norris was considered an option for the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation. Then he earned a spot in the rotation behind veteran right-hander R.A. Dickey and ahead of veteran left-hander Mark Buehrle.

Norris was considered the third-best left-handed pitching prospect by MLB.com in the offseason but did more than enough during exhibition games to validate that. In seven starts, he was 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA in seven exhibition starts and during those outings, Norris fanned 30 while issuing three walks in 27 1/3 innings.

This time, the numbers will start counting for real when Norris opposes the Yankees Thursday in his second career start and first appearance in a regular-season game after having arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 7 to remove bone spurs and loose bodies from his left elbow.

“He was great in spring training,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said before Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. “He came in September. I heard great things about him and he didn’t pitch particularly well. He didn’t get that many opportunities and then he had the elbow procedure in the offseason and he came back like a whole different guy. From each of his starts, he got better and better.”

Last year, Norris made five appearances, including one start against the Seattle Mariners. In a 7-5 loss on Sept. 25, Norris did not get a decision as he allowed two runs and one hit in 3 1/3 innings while throwing 59 pitches to 13 hitters.

After getting a brief glimpse of his potential, the Blue Jays are looking forward to getting good results starting on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 0-0, 0.00 ERA in 2014) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-4, 5.28 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Daniel Norris will make his second career start Thursday night when the Blue Jays conclude their series with the Yankees. Norris made five appearances and his only start was Sept. 25 against the Seattle Mariners, when he allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings and did not get a decision in a 7-5 loss. Norris made the rotation after going 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA in seven exhibition starts and, during those outings, he struck out 30 while issuing three walks in 27 2/3 innings. Norris was Toronto’s second-round pick in 2011 out of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn., and was 16-13 with a 4.01 ERA in 63 (60 starts) in the minors. Last year, he started with Class A Dunedin and was 6-0 with a 1.22 ERA in 13 starts and then went 3-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 10 (five starts) combined appearances for Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

--OF Michael Saunders has progressed from his knee surgery to the point that Toronto manager John Gibbons said he will participate and play in the field in a rehab game Thursday for Class A Dunedin, which opens its season in Clearwater. Saunders tore the left meniscus in his left knee shagging fly balls at the minor league complex before spring training began. Saunders can come off the disabled list this weekend in Baltimore but that likely won’t happen. Saunders is making enough improvement that Gibbons described the progress as “you would never he had it (knee surgery).” Gibbons also said that getting at-bats as a designated hitter in minor league exhibition games also helped with his progress.

--C Russell Martin caught RHP R.A. Dickey and that’s notable because for the first time in 55 starts someone other than Josh Thole caught him. Thole was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo on March 31 and, before Wednesday, the last catcher that Dickey threw to was Henry Blanco June 5, 2013 in San Francisco. “He’s got such good hands,” manager John Gibbons said of Martin. “He’s got such a low-center grab, he’s quick back there and he’s very mobile.”

--DH Edwin Encarnacion started at designated hitter but manager John Gibbons said it was not injury related but related to the cold weather. Gibbons also said he wants to establish a rotation among designated hitters that also involves C/DH Dioner Navarro, who started Monday.

--SS Jose Reyes felt some discomfort in his left Achilles after his first at-bat Monday but waved off trainers and, before Wednesday’s game, said he was fine. He also said that there were not any limitations although the slight discomfort was near the same ankle he sprained two years ago.

--LHP Brett Cecil has five career saves but Wednesday’s outing also gave him his fifth career blown save. Cecil threw 10 of his 16 pitches out of the strike zone and said he that his goggles fogged up a few times. Cecil also said that he was informed before the game to be ready for the eighth if necessary.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just one of those things, you make a great pitch and it drops into no-man’s land. On another day it might be a catch and it goes a different way, but tonight the ball bounced their way.” -- LHP Aaron Loup, after Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Saunders was running in early April and taking swings but was not cleared for full activity. On April 4-5, Saunders started running on a treadmill and before the April 6 game in New York, manager John Gibbons said he was still a few weeks away. On April 9, Saunders will appear in a rehab game for Class A Dunedin. He might be able to return in late April.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson