Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Heading into spring training and into the regular season, the perception was that left-hander Brett Cecil would be the Toronto Blue Jays closer.

Less than a week into the season, that has changed.

Before Toronto’s 6-3 win over the Yankees, manager John Gibbons said he was going to give rookie Miguel Castro save opportunities.

The reason for the move was because Cecil is still a little behind where he should be after missing a few days earlier in spring training with shoulder soreness and that Castro has pitched so well with his fastball in the high 90s.

“I talked to Cec (Cecil) today because he’s down a little bit, he’s not sharp,” Gibbons said before the game. “So I told him that he could come in in the seventh, eighth inning. If it ends up stacking up where he’s the guy in the ninth then so be it, but try to get him a little sharper.”

So with the Blue Jays trying to nail down a close victory, that’s exactly what unfolded. Cecil got the eighth, Castro had the ninth and both succeeded.

A night after a wild eighth inning, Cecil’s control was much better. He said he was able to grip pitches better and it showed as he threw nine of 14 pitches for strikes.

By protecting the lead, that paved the way for Castro to get his first save opportunity in only his third appearance. After throwing seven fastballs clocked over 96 mph Monday and four more Wednesday, Castro threw six more that fast and polished off the save in 15 pitches.

While Cecil is the known quantity after pitching effectively in setup roles last season, Castro was kind of the mystery entering exhibition games. He answered some of the questions by posting a 2.19 ERA in nine exhibition outings. Spanning 12 1/3 innings, Castro struck out 12 without issuing a walk.

“The whole idea coming into the season, he was great in spring training but you still wanted to see when the season starts,” Gibbons said. “He’s had two appearances, he’s looked really good. You want to see how he handles it.”

Designating Castro as a closer won’t necessarily preclude Gibbons from using him in the eighth when the opponent’s best hitters often come up. That would be in line with the thinking of many who believe managers should use their best pitchers at the most pivotal time regardless of the inning.

“We’d love to have somebody who we can define the role,” Gibbons said. “We’re still kind of trying to figure some things out.”

The questions about whose role belongs to who come after Toronto lost Casey Janssen to free agency in the offseason. Janssen had 25 saves and a 3.94 ERA in a season that Toronto’s bullpen had a 4.09 ERA, marking the fourth time in six seasons Blue Jay relievers posted an ERA of at least 4.00.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 13-10, 3.39 ERA in 2014) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 15-8, 3.65 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle finished his 15th season stuck on 199 wins and gets his first attempt at his 200th career victory Friday afternoon in Baltimore. In his second season with Toronto, Buehrle was 13-10 with a 3.39 ERA in 32 starts. Buehrle picked up his 199th win on Sept. 24 against the Seattle Mariners, when he allowed three runs in eight scoreless innings. Last year, Buehrle was 1-2 with 4.67 ERA against the Orioles. Lifetime against Baltimore, Buehrle is 8-10 with a 3.57 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts).

--LHP Brett Cecil may regain his closer’s role at some point but for now, he is someone who manager John Gibbons will use in the seventh or eighth inning. Cecil struggled in his season debut Wednesday, allowing three inherited runners to score and said he was still a little behind where he should be due to missing a few days early in spring training with shoulder soreness. Cecil rebounded nicely by throwing eight of 14 pitches for strikes and getting two strikeouts. Afterward, he said he felt better gripping his pitches, especially his fastball.

--OF Michael Saunders (left knee) began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin in a game at Clearwater. He started as a designated hitter and was 0-for-3 with a walk. Saunders will continue rehabbing this weekend and is not expected to be activated for Toronto’s home opener on Monday.

--LHP Daniel Norris picked up the win in his second career start Thursday, when he allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Norris pitched in front of his parents and also had a few collectables from his first win. Norris said he had his changeup working early and that his slider took steps forward.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was really in control. He looked confident and relaxed out there. He picked up where he left off in spring training.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, of LHP Daniel Norris, who allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Saunders was running in early April and taking swings but was not cleared for full activity. On April 4-5, Saunders started running on a treadmill and before the April 6 game in New York, manager John Gibbons said he was still a few weeks away. On April 9, Saunders appeared in a rehab game for Class A Dunedin as a designated hitter. He might be able to return in late April.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson