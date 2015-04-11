Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- People around the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t appear too worried when right fielder Jose Bautista came into Baltimore still looking for his first hit this season.

Why the lack of worry? That’s because Bautista always has been consistent about getting on base and causing problems on offense. Last season, he banged out 158 hits and reached base in 140 of his 154 starts.

That’s why manager John Gibbons just kind of shrugged when asked about Bautista after he broke out of the slump with a 3-for-3, two-RBI effort in Friday’s 12-5 victory over the Orioles.

“He’s an aggressive hitter, but he’s got great discipline and he was chasing balls out of the zone,” Gibbons said. “But he’s the last guy you have to worry about.”

The Blue Jays bring a powerful lineup to the table every night. They finished with eight doubles and 16 hits in Friday’s victory, and Bautista was one of the leaders.

He finished with a double plus two singles and four runs scored and sparked rallies in four separate innings. That’s what Gibbons and the Blue Jays expect from Bautista.

If they can get consistent offensive production from the outfielder on a regular basis, it will make Toronto that much tougher to stop this season--and the Blue Jays already are tough to stop. Just ask the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 2-2, 1.09 ERA in 2014) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 6-9, 4.81 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista came into Friday’s game hitting just .077 (1-for-13) off RHP Bud Norris. Baustisa fared better against the Baltimore starter in this game, going 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored. He had an RBI single in the first and a lead-off double in the third and finished the day 3-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored. “He’s an aggressive hitter, but he’s got great discipline,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. Bautista left in the sixth inning with calf cramps, but manager John Gibbons didn’t think it was anything serious.

--C Dioner Navarro had a .357 average vs. RHP Bud Norris before Friday’s game (5-for-14). That success continued as Navarro’s two-run double was the big hit in a four-run first inning which gave the Blue Jays command.

--LHP Mark Buehrle earned his 200th career win in Friday’s 12-5 victory over the Orioles. He’s the fourth active pitcher to reach that milestone. The Blue Jays helped Buehrle with 10 runs in the first four innings as he gave up two runs on eight hits in six innings. “It’s going to mean more when I get home and (am) retired and sit on the couch and look back at everything,” he said. “I don’t take it lightly.”

--SS Jose Reyes keeps giving the Blue Jays a spark on offense. The speedy lead-off hitter reached base four times in Friday’s win over Baltimore, going 3-for-5 with a walk and scoring a run. He is hitting .353 already this season, and when Reyes rolls, so does the team’s offense.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”That’s a huge milestone in this business, and it couldn’t have happened to a better guy. The guy is the epitome of a professional baseball player. -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on LHP Mark Buehrle, who earned his 200th career win in Friday’s 12-5 victory over the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson