Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Toronto Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos liked the way his team finished a six-game, season-opening road trip to face the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

With a 10-7 series-clinching victory against the Orioles on Sunday, Toronto improved to 4-2. Now, the Blue Jays finally head home to take on the Rays, but there are still some lingering questions regarding health and the bullpen.

The key issue is when left fielder Michael Saunders will be able to return to the lineup after undergoing left knee surgery in spring training.

“We’re really taking it each day to see how he feels,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s in spring training in terms of getting his legs underneath him. Now, it’s a matter of getting him to play nine innings in the field, doing that at least back-to-back days to make sure he is strong and his legs are in good shape.”

In the opening three games of his rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin, Saunders is 3-for-8 (.375) with two doubles. However, he left Sunday’s game due to right hamstring tightness, and he will be shut down for a few days. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

Anthopoulos also said the team would like to get back to a seven-man bullpen, but again, there is no urgency. Right now, Toronto is carrying eight pitchers in the bullpen, and it has been beneficial in getting pitchers needed rest, according to Anthopoulos.

“At some point, we’ll get back to a seven-man ‘pen I expect, but we haven’t talked about timing at all,” he said.

Anthopoulos also did not have any concerns over the nagging injuries to shortstop Jose Reyes, who is dealing with a sore Achilles and a mild oblique strain.

“Guys are banged up all of the time,” Anthopoulos said.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-0, 1.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes, playing through a mild oblique strain, was in the lineup for the third consecutive game and extended his hitting streak against the Orioles to 10 games, dating back to Aug. 7, 2014. He has also hit in eight consecutive games at Camden Yards after going 3-for-5 with an RBI in the series finale.

--OF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) was removed from his third rehab game for Class A Dunedin on Sunday due to right hamstring tightness. He will be shut down for a few days, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RF Jose Bautista, who left Friday’s game with legs cramps, experienced no issues while playing the next two days. That was good news for Toronto, as Bautista hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Sunday to help the Blue Jays pull away from Baltimore for a 10-7 victory and take the three-game series.

--RHP Drew Hutchison had a rare shaky outing against the Orioles in the series finale. Hutchison tied a career high by allowing seven earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 4 1/3 innings. He also hit two batters. Last season, he went 3-1 with a 2.54 ERA in six starts against Baltimore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good all-around day. They came close and cut it to one run. That’s a game you can’t afford to lose. Bautista gave us a little breathing room that we needed.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after RF Jose Bautista’s eighth-inning homer provided the final two runs in Toronto’s 10-7 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was to be shut down for a few days, and the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson