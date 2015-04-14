Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - The Blue Jays have not won a home opener in the past four seasons, a club record drought.

Right-hander R.A. Dickey, who is starting his third season with the Blue Jays, took the loss on Monday, despite allowing just three hits, five walks and two runs.

The knuckleballer said he is not discouraged by the home opener results because this season he sees some good things developing.

“No, no.” he said. “We have a lot of things to be optimistic about. We ran into a guy tonight (Rays starter Jake Odorizzi) that we need to give our due to. He pitched a great game. He threw three pitches for strikes, very sharp, keeping guys off balance. It’s hard to run through our lineup like that at home. He was very, very good.”

There are some differences this year, including six rookies on the 25-man roster and a rookie playing surface.

The home opener featured a new artificial turf that might work to the advantage of the Blue Jays. Players reported that there were some weird hops on the surface that will have to do while the team explores the possibility of installing real grass, perhaps by 2018.

The new surface is thicker and slower than other artificial fields that have been used at Rogers Centre.

“I think you saw tonight that there were a couple of balls that might have scooted through on the old turf,” Dickey said. “If anything, I think it’s going to allow the infielders to make more plays this year, considering it doesn’t lay down as time goes on. If it stays full and plush and slow, you’re going to see plays made, especially up the middle. I think it will impact games to that degree.”

Although opening night was the same old story for the Blue Jays, they hope that is not the case for the whole season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 1-0, 4.76 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Daniel Norris will make his second start of the season -- and the third of his major-league career -- in the second game of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. The 21-year-old allowed three runs and six hits, including two home runs, to earn a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees last Thursday. During spring training he worked on a different changeup with pitching coach Pete Walker. The one he was using cut in to right-handed hitters. With a looser grip the new “sink-fade” changeup moves away from right-handed hitters.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) said he might take only one or two days off after coming out of a rehabilitation assignment game with Dunedin after the first inning on Sunday with tightness in his right hamstring. He felt it after hitting a single in the first inning and eventually coming around to score. “It’s just some mild tightness,” Saunders said. “It’s still spring training for me, so we aren’t going to push anything. ...I‘m not worried about it at all. I might take a day to rest it. It would really be more of a breather. I haven’t had a day off since I started down here.” Saunders suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee after stepping on a sprinkler head at spring training and had the surgery on Feb. 21. He could rejoin the Blue Jays in the next week or two.

--OF Kevin Pillar doubled with two outs in the fifth inning, the first of two hits by the Blue Jays in their 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. He has hit in six of his seven games this season and also has made some fine defensive plays while filling in for LF Michael Saunders, who began the season on the disabled list after undergoing left knee surgery in late February. The play of Pillar will give them good outfield depth with the return of Saunders, possibly within the next two weeks. Currently INF Steve Tolleson backs up in the outfield.

--RHP R.A. Dickey pitched his ninth consecutive quality start in Monday’s home opener, allowing three hits, five walks and two runs in six innings, in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. His downfall came in the fourth inning when he lost the release point on his knuckleball and walked in two runs. “He walked in those two runs but he pitched a great ballgame, he really did,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We just couldn’t solve (Rays starter Jake) Odorizzi at all. We had the two hits, (OF Kevin) Pillar and (2B Devon) Travis there to make that one run.” Dickey said: “We ran into a guy tonight that we need to give our due to. (Odorizzi) pitched a great game. He threw three pitches for strikes, very sharp, keeping guys off balance. It’s hard to run through our lineup like that at home. He was very, very good.”

--RHP Roberto Osuna continued to do the job of a veteran in keeping the Blue Jays within striking distance in the 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Monday’s home opener. He allowed only a walk in two innings after taking over for RHP R.A. Dickey. He is part of a tandem of 20-year-old rookies with RHP Miguel Castro, who has two saves in four outings this season. “They’re really babies and it’s really a pleasure being around them,” manager John Gibbons said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good crowd, we just couldn’t get anything going offensively at all. (Rays starter Jake Odorizzi) moves the ball around pretty good. He’s got a good arm, he pitches up and down. And he’s effectively wild you could say, you can’t sit there and dig in.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays’ 2-1 loss on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was to be shut down for a few days, and the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson