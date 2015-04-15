Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Russell Martin was one of the major pickups for the Toronto Blue Jays when he signed as a free agent during the offseason.

Not only is he one of the best catchers in the game, but he is a Canadian, which is an added bonus. He is bilingual as well, having been born in Toronto and spending much of his youth in the Montreal area, where French is the first language.

However, Martin is struggling at the moment. After he went 0-for-4 in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, his batting average dropped to .043. He also was charged with a passed ball in the second inning, and his throwing error on a stolen base in the eighth helped set up what proved to be the Rays’ winning run on a sacrifice fly.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was asked if Martin was feeling the pressure of coming to a new team with high expectations and, as a result, is pressing.

“I don’t know, maybe,” Gibbons said. “It’s pretty common in this game of baseball. I don’t care how long you’ve been playing. You get traded or you’re a free agent, these guys are human, so naturally. Everybody wants to get off to a good start, they’re in a new place, things like that. I don’t know for sure, but he’s a human being. I‘m sure he is a little bit.”

”What’s pressing?“ Martin asked. ”I feel like I‘m going out there hunting for a good pitch to hit. I feel like I can still hit. I feel I‘m a dangerous player. I‘m going to go out there and feel that way probably for the rest of my career.

“To be honest, it’s not the first time this has happened to me. I’ve been 1-for-something early in the season before, and I don’t play for batting averages. That’s not why I play. I want to win games, so when we win, I feel good. When we lose, I don’t feel good. When I‘m 0-for-3 if we win, I feel good. So for me, the batting average is going to be where it needs to be at the end of the year. Right now, I‘m focusing on competing every day and trying to help our team win.”

Martin has three RBIs and three walks against 10 strikeouts.

“I‘m not going to be down on myself,” he said. “I‘m trying my best out there, and I‘m going to keep trying my best.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-4

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 0-0, 31.50 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle makes his second start of the season Wednesday in the third game of the four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. He earned his 200th win while allowing eight hits and two runs over six innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Friday. The entire Rays starting staff entered Tuesday with 102 wins. Buehrle is the fourth active pitcher to reach 200 career wins. He hopes to use his veteran savvy to stop the Rays, who have won four in a row, including the first two games at Rogers Centre. He is 10-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 28 career games, including 23 starts, against Tampa Bay.

--OF Kevin Pillar continues to make a place for himself in the Blue Jays outfield. Besides providing stellar defense, he continues to hit, going 2-for-4 in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. He is batting .290 for the season and has hit safely in seven of the Blue Jays’ eight games this season. He likely will become the fourth outfielder with the return of LF Michael Saunders from knee surgery, which is expected soon. However, both Pillar and Saunders can play center field, and if CF Dalton Pompey struggles for a prolonged time, either Pillar or Saunders, or both, could see playing time there.

--SS Jose Reyes went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. He has recorded hits in six of his eight games this season. He has reached base in 14 of his past 17 games against Tampa Bay. Reyes should benefit from the new artificial turf at Rogers Centre, which is deep and slows down hard-hit grounders. Reyes has limited range, and so far the new turf is proving favorable for him.

--DH/C Dioner Navarro went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Rays, appearing as the designated hitter. He has recorded hits in all four games in which he has played this season, and he has four RBIs. He has reached base in 13 of his past 15 games at Rogers Centre, dating to last season.

--LHP Daniel Norris allowed three walks, the most he has allowed in three career major league starts, while going five innings in a no-decision Tuesday during the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed only two runs and two hits, but one of the hits was an explosive home run to the third deck in center field by OF Steven Souza Jr. in the first inning. “I’ve just got to tip my cap,” Norris said. “He was sitting first-pitch fastball, and I missed my spot by a couple of inches and he hit it about 700 feet. But we got him the next two times, so ...”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like to win baseball games. That’s what I like to do, so anytime you don’t help the team win, it’s not a good feeling. But it’s over with.” -- C Russell Martin, after committing a passed ball and a key throwing error and going 0-for-4 Tuesday in the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down for a few days, and the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson