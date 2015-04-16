Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have used eight different lineups over their nine games, and while the club has lived up to its offensive potential in some games, they’re still looking to find some consistency on a daily basis.

The newest lineup shuffle seemed to pay off, as the Jays delivered 12 runs on 13 hits in a 12-7 win over the Rays on Wednesday. Perhaps the most promising development from the game was that two slumping batters broke out while hitting in new places in the batting order.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson entered the game hitting .233 yet was elevated to the No. 2 spot in the lineup after batting fifth in every other game this season. The No. 2 spot has been a problem area for Toronto given how both Russell Martin and Dalton Pompey (who have hit second over the first eight games) have gotten off to slow starts. With Martin sitting out Wednesday’s game, Donaldson got the call in the two-hole and promptly enjoyed a 3-for-5 night with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Donaldson is no stranger to hitting high in a batting order, of course, as he spent most of his time hitting third in the Athletics lineup during his All-Star 2014 season. Coming into this year, however, Donaldson was targeted for the No. 5 spot largely because Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion were already locked in as the No. 3 and No. 4 hitters, respectively. Martin was supposed to provide on-base percentage as the No. 2 hitter, though his early slump has led to a change.

While having a power bat like Donaldson hitting second is generally an unconventional move in lineup construction, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons sees only upside.

“You always want your top hitters to get extra at-bats, setting the table. He’s a threat,” Gibbons said.

Pompey’s own trip to the No. 2 spot didn’t deliver many results, and the center fielder was shifted down to the No. 8 spot in the order for the first time this season. Entering play with a measly .133 batting average, Pompey also enjoyed a big game, going 2-for-4 and hitting his second homer of the season, a line-drive blast that reached the Rogers Centre’s second deck.

Wednesday’s lineup almost lined up by seniority, with the six veterans in the top six spots, third-year player Kevin Pillar hitting seventh and then rookies Pompey and Devon Travis at the bottom. As it so happened, the youngsters were the stars, combining to go 7-for-12 with five runs and two homers, with Travis also hitting a long ball.

In Travis’ opinion, playing a supporting role to the more distinguished bats atop the Toronto lineup makes things easier for he and his younger brethren.

“To be in that lineup and watch these things unfold, it definitely takes a little pressure off us at the bottom of the order when they’re putting up runs. It’s just a really fun lineup and it’s great to be a part of (it),” Travis said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 1-1, 2.13 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 0-1, 8.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle earned his second win of the season on Wednesday. While he allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings of work, Buerhle was boosted by a massive amount of run support for the second consecutive outing. The Blue Jays have twice scored 12 runs in a game this season, both outbursts coming when Buehrle has been on the mound.

--2B Devon Travis recorded his first career three-hit game, finishing a triple short of the cycle. The rookie is now hitting .323 (10-for-34) this season.

--LF Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 on Wednesday and has now recorded hits in eight of his nine games this season. Pillar also made a spectacular catch in the seventh inning, jumping and reaching over the left-field wall to bring back what would’ve been a home run for Rays 2B Tim Beckham.

--C Russell Martin received a routine day off, as Dioner Navarro was behind the plate as Buehrle’s unofficial personal catcher. The rest also may have been to give Martin a mental break at the plate; the veteran is only hitting .043 (1-for-23) for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kevin can do that. He really has such a good feel for playing the outfield. Great instincts, his routes, his jumps, he can run but he’s not a blazer. To grab a ball over the ball, that takes perfect timing.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of LF Kevin Pillar, who made a spectacular catch in the seventh inning Wednesday, extending his glove over the wall to rob 2B Tim Beckham of a home run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down for a few days, and the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Todd Redmond

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson