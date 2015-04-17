Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The timing of infielder Ryan Goins’ return to the Toronto Blue Jays could not have worked out any better.

Recalled Thursday from Triple-A Buffalo, Goins was in the game at shortstop after one inning when Jose Reyes was forced out due to soreness in his left ribcage area.

Reyes first felt the problem April 10 in Baltimore but was able to play through it until he grounded out to start the first inning Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I felt like, (Wednesday and Thursday), it’s kind of getting worse,” Reyes said, “so I kind of backed off a little bit because that’s dangerous.”

He said he feels pain only when swinging the bat.

“From the left side at least,” he said. “Moving around the field is fine. When you see my swing (from the left side), it’s kind of swinging with one hand. But that’s not me, so I don’t feel too comfortable.”

It might be early yet to consider the disabled list.

“I‘m going to take some days off and see with some rest if that will calm down a little bit and see what happens,” he said.

Reyes did not take batting practice Wednesday or Thursday.

“I just went straight to the game,” he said. “The last few games, I haven’t been able to swing the bat the way I wanted to, so it was very uncomfortable for me.”

Reyes had an oblique injury on the right side in 2010.

“The best thing for that kind of injury is rest,” he said. “It’s a little bit different (from the 2010 injury) because with that one, unfortunately, I had to go on the DL. So it bothered me throwing and doing everything on the field. This one I can do pretty much everything on the field, throwing, taking ground balls, with no problems.”

Manager John Gibbons said he was not certain who would start in the leadoff spot in Reyes’ place.

“I really haven’t given it much thought,” Gibbons said. “Maybe put (second baseman Devon) Travis out there. Smoking hot. I’ve got a couple of more things on my mind at the moment than that.”

Defensively, a case could be made that Goins is better anyway, but so far, he has not shown the hitting ability.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-0, 1.50 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-0, 6.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his third start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre. Hutchison was the Opening Day starter against the Yankees in New York and earned the win, allowing one run and three hits over six innings. However, in his next start, at Baltimore, he allowed seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 10-7 Toronto win. Hutchison has one career appearance against the Braves, a 5-3 loss on June 9, 2012, in which he allowed five runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings at Turner Field.

--RHP Todd Redmond was designated for assignment Thursday and INF Ryan Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo as the Blue Jays went to a seven-man bullpen. They carried eight relievers to open the season. Redmond and RHP Liam Hendriks were out of options, so the Blue Jays kept both initially instead of taking the risk of losing them on waivers. Redmond was 0-0 with a 16.62 ERA in two relief outings. If Redmond clears waivers, he could be used as a starter at Buffalo, manager John Gibbons said. “I think it’s probably unfair to judge his year so far; he’s had two outings,” Gibbons said. “He wasn’t particularly sharp in either one of them, but everything wasn’t necessarily based off of that. Red’s done a great job for us in the year and a half that he has been here. I don’t know if somebody is going to pick him up or not. I hope he passes through (waivers), but for his career’s sake, he probably hopes he gets grabbed. There’s a place for him.”

--INF Ryan Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, and RHP Todd Redmond was designated for assignment. It did not take long for Goins to get into a game. When SS Jose Reyes (sore left oblique) exited after the first inning, Goins took his place and went 1-for-3 with a walk. The 27-year-old batted .350 with three RBIs in six games at Buffalo. He batted .315 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 28 games at spring training. Goins is considered strong in the field but weak at bat. Manager John Gibbons said Goins would be used in a utility role all over the infield and in the outfield, where he spent some time in spring training.

--SS Jose Reyes (sore left side) left Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after one inning following a leadoff groundout. He seemed to be favoring his side when he left the field and slammed his helmet in frustration once in the dugout before disappearing up the runway. He said he originally hurt the side last Friday in Baltimore. He said it affects him only hitting left-handed, and he does not have any problem with it in the field. “I was playing through it,” Reyes said. “I felt like yesterday and today it’s kind of getting worse. so I kind of backed off a little bit because that’s dangerous.” Reyes is definitely out of the lineup for Friday and probably will need at least a few more days off.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed five hits, three walks and three runs over 5 1/3 innings in taking the 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. His second career major league result was an improvement over his first one, but both were losses. “I thought he was cutting (the fastball) loose much better,” manager John Gibbons said. “He struggled in and out a bit with command ... but I definitely saw progress. He’s a good one. He competes. He struggled his first outing, and I saw him much better tonight. He’s only going to get better.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My last start, coming out of the bullpen, I was over-amped, it kind of worked against me. Today I just took what I did in the bullpen and took it right into the game, and that’s what happened.” -- RHP Aaron Sanchez, who gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings during the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss to the Rays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (sore left oblique) left the April 16 game. He was ruled out of the April 17 game. He will be re-evaluated and likely will need a few days off.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down for a few days, and the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson