Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays hit five home runs on Friday.

Yet, it was not good enough. They lost 8-7 to the Atlanta Braves to lose four of the first five games of a 10-game homestand.

The last time the Blue Jays lost despite hitting five home runs was May 21, 2010, when the Arizona Diamondbacks won 8-6.

“It was just one of those nights,” manager John Gibbons said. “You know it’s going to be a slugfest. The ball was flying everywhere and they ended up getting that one more than we did. That’s frustrating because in the end you feel like you can win those games. Of course we didn‘t, that’s the frustrating part.”

The Blue Jays are 0-4 in one-run games this season and 0-5 in games decided by one or two runs.

“It’s a pitch or two right here or there and that big hit at the right time,” Gibbons said. “That’s usually what it comes down to. We’re 0-for-4 right now but I’ve got a good feeling that will change. But it means you’re playing tight ball games and eventually you’ve got to win those.”

There were a lot of good things about Friday’s game. Second baseman Devon Travis, who was batting leadoff for injured shortstop Jose Reyes, led off the game for the Blue Jays with his third homer of the season. It was the first leadoff home run since Reyes hit one against the New York Yankees last June 25, 2014. It was the first leadoff homer by a Blue Jays’ rookie since infielder Russ Adams did it on Sept. 22, 2004 at Yankee Stadium.

Catcher Russell Martin and third baseman Josh Donaldson each had their first two homers of the season.

But it fell one run short because the pitching was not good enough with starter Drew Hutchison allowing five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings and left-hander Brett Cecil allowing three runs on two home runs in two-thirds of an inning.

“Our offense scored seven runs tonight,” Hutchison said. “To not win that game is embarrassing to be honest.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-0, 3.86 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-1, 2.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his third start of the season in the middle game of a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. He is seeking his first win of the season despite pitching quality starts in both outings this season, giving him a run of nine dating to last season. Dickey allowed three hits, five walks and two runs in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last Monday, the club’s home opener. He walked in both runs. In 14 career outings, including 11 starts, against the Braves, Dickey is 2-6 with a 5.48 ERA.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib, muscle strain) will be rested until Tuesday before being re-evaluated after an MRI revealed a cracked rib in the lower left side as well as a muscle strain around it. He first felt it on a check swing in Baltimore on April 11. “We did some tests with the trainer,” Reyes said. “It was a little bit sore, but nothing crazy that I‘m going to say ‘oh man, I don’t feel I can play today’... nothing like that. That’s why I was trying to play through it in Baltimore. I didn’t think, at that time, I needed (to see a doctor) because I felt something there, but not pain. Moving around the field is fine, throwing the ball is fine; to swing the bat, I can’t swing the bat (left-handed). Most of my swings, I was swinging with one hand because I can’t put a lot of pressure on my swings. I‘m going to take the weekend off, then we’re going to see Tuesday. I haven’t seen the trainer yet (today), but talking with him yesterday, I think that’s going to be the plan. See how I‘m feeling Tuesday, hopefully I‘m feeling better. I have a strained muscle around the rib. The doctor told me the crack in the rib is not going to get any worse. What can get worse is the strain that I have in the muscle.” If Reyes does return, he will try batting only right-handed until the injury has healed. INF Ryan Goins started at shortstop on Friday while 2B Devon Travis batted leadoff in Reyes’ place.

--2B Devon Travis took over in the leadoff spot for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with regular leadoff hitter, SS Jose Reyes, out of action because of a rib injury on the left side. Travis entered Friday’s game batting .371/.421/.657 with two home runs and 10 RBIs through 10 games and led off the first with another home run in going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. He is on a six-game hit streak and has hit in nine of the first 11 games of season. The rookie was obtained in an offseason trade with the Detroit Tigers who received CF Anthony Gose.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) is scheduled to begin his rehabilitation assignment at Class A Dunedin on Saturday as designated hitter. He has been rested since he left a game with Dunedin last Sunday with a tight hamstring.

--C Russell Martin snapped an 0-for-22 drought in the second inning when he hit his first of two home runs in the second inning of Friday’s 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He hit his second home run in the eighth inning. It was the ninth multi-homer game of his career.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his first two home runs of the season in Friday’s 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. It was the fourth multi-homer game of his career.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a double in the fifth inning of the 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday. He has a hit in eight of his past nine games against National League teams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just one of those nights. You know it’s going to be a slugfest. The ball was flying everywhere and they ended up getting that one more than we did. That’s frustrating because in the end you feel like you can win those games.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after Friday’s loss to the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) left the April 16 game against Tampa Bay after one inning with soreness in the left rib-cage area. An MRI showed a crack in a rib as well as a strain muscle around the rib. He will be rested until April 21 and then will be re-evaluated. Doctors say the rib cannot become worse from playing but the strain can.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down for a few days, and the timetable for his return was uncertain.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

LHP Colt Hynes

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson