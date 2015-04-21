Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays started the season with six rookies. So it is expected that there will be growing pains along the way.

“If you’re going to commit to them, you better be able to live with it a little bit anyway,” manager John Gibbons said after a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

A couple of misplays by rookie center fielder Dalton Pompey proved to be the difference in the game and helped send another rookie, left-handed starter Daniel Norris, out of the game after 2 2/3 innings.

First, Pompey could not handle a line drive hit by Jonny Gomes that went for a three-run, two-out double, in the first inning. Two innings later, he did not charge a single hit by first baseman Chris Johnson and his subsequent throwing error set up a two-run inning.

”First and foremost, I just want to apologize to my teammates and my fans, coaching staff,“ Pompey said. ”We lose that game because I don’t make that play and I take full responsibility for that. The ball was hit, I went back, it was hit pretty hard. I kind of stopped for a second, broke back and the ball started to slice back to my reverse side. And I couldn’t make the adjustment in time and it tipped off my glove and I couldn’t make the catch.

“It was a low line drive and those are the toughest for any outfielder. You kind of just freeze because I don’t know if it’s in or back. It’s probably my mistake too, I should have been playing deeper in that situation but I wasn‘t. I went back and the ball kind of hit directly over my head and I broke to the right instead of maybe to my glove side. There’s nothing I can do now but kind of move forward.”

He also talked about his throwing error.

“I made a bad throw also,” he said. “I didn’t charge the ball as hard as I could have. It’s a learning experience for me but unfortunately it was one of those where I feel like I cost the team a chance to stay in the game. I know most of the guys know how I feel, I‘m sorry but I can only do now what I can moving forward and that’s what I am going to do.”

“It was one of those days,” Gibbons said. “We told them there were going to be days like that ... and some days it’s life, life happens.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-1, 12.38 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 2-0, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his third start of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. This is the second time Buehrle has faced the Orioles already this season. He allowed eight hits, two walks and two runs on April 10 at Baltimore in his first start of the season. He is 9-10 with an earned-run average of 3.54 in 25 career outings (23 starts) against the Orioles.

--LHP Jeff Francis pitched three scoreless innings in relief on Sunday in a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day. LHP Colt Hynes was returned to Buffalo on option to make room for him. It was a matter of getting a fresh arm for the bullpen. The 34-year-old Francis was called up after the Blue Jays used four relievers in their 6-5 comeback win over the Braves on Saturday. Francis had one outing at Buffalo, a five-inning start, in which he allowed no runs and two hits. “I think we got a huge outing out of Francis,” manager John Gibbons said. “Really kept us in the game, really saved our bullpen, because we were pretty short down there, so that was big.”

--LHP Colt Hynes was sent on option to Triple-A Buffalo after LHP Jeff Francis was called up from Buffalo on Sunday. Hynes was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERS in five outings, covering three innings, at Toronto. Hynes made his Blue Jays debut on April 10 at Baltimore, allowing two runs in one inning of relief. It was his first major league appearance since Sept. 27, 2013. He did not allow a run in 13 innings at spring training this year, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 13 in games.

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) left the game in the first inning in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He stayed in the game after being hit by a pitch from RHP Shelby Miller. But he came out after diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt by C Christian Bethancourt. X-rays were negative and he is listed as day-to-day. INF Steve Tolleson took his place. Travis was batting leadoff for Toronto while SS Jose Reyes is out with cracked rib. Travis entered the game batting .356 with three homers and 12 RBIs. He was on a seven-game hitting streak.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) resumed his rehabilitation assignment on Sunday at Class A Dunedin, one week after coming out of a game with tightness in his right hamstring. He started in left field on Sunday and could return to the Blue Jays by the weekend when the team is in Tampa Bay.

--LHP Daniel Norris took his first career loss on Sunday after allowing six hits and five runs (four earned) over 2 2/3 innings in a game the Atlanta Braves won 5-2. It was his third start of the season and his fourth career major league start. “I‘m just trying to overcompensate,” Norris said. “I‘m going through a little bit of a dead-arm phase so it’s really tough for me to just feel it, that late life on everything that I was used to in spring training. It’s just trying to battle through that.” He said he can work through it without rest. “Dead arm is something where you feel 100 percent fine,” he said. “It’s just it doesn’t come out like it usually does. And even if I throw one that’s 93 or 94 it doesn’t have the same life on it. I can’t really command it the way I‘m used to.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That definitely was a catchable ball. In the future, he’ll make that play.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after rookie CF Dalton Pompey failed to make a catch that resulted in three runs scored in Sunday’s loss to the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) left the April 19 game in the first inning. X-rays confirmed the injury was a bruise. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down then resumed his rehabilitation assignment April 19 with a start in left field for Class A Dunedin. He had not played since coming out of the April 12 game with a sore right hamstring.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) left the April 16 game against Tampa Bay after one inning with soreness in the left rib-cage area. An MRI showed a crack in a rib as well as a strained muscle around the rib. He will be rested until April 21 and then will be re-evaluated. Doctors say the rib cannot become worse from playing but the strain can.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson