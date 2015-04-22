Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- There is something about Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista and the Baltimore Orioles.

What is going on?

“You’re going to have to ask them that question, not me,” Bautista said. “All I know is, I‘m going up to the plate, they keep throwing behind me. At least I’ve gotten the last laugh the last two times.”

The most recent incident occurred Tuesday when the Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 13-6 to improve to 3-1 against their American League East rival this season.

Rookie right-hander Jason Garcia threw a pitch that went behind Bautista, who glowered. Later in the at-bat, Bautista hit his fourth home run of the season.

The Orioles say that Garcia was not throwing at Bautista and that they did not appreciate the way he ran the bases after hitting the home run, taking his time getting down the first base line.

“Well, I haven’t got hit, and this isn‘t, I don’t know, the situation of the game,” Bautista said. “It’s something unexpected. If I was expecting it and they throw it at me or behind me, then it’s different. But it’s been totally unexpected the last two times that it’s happened.”

Asked if he thought the ball might have slipped out of Garcia’s hand on the errant pitch, Bautista said, “No.”

He said he does not know why these situations come up against the Orioles. He has had some run-ins with Orioles reliever Darren O‘Day.

“I have no clue,” Bautista said. “I don’t understand why they keep throwing behind us and hitting us. There was another guy -- (Toronto second baseman) Ryan Goins got hit today, all of a sudden. The (Baltimore pitcher is) painting and hitting his spots, and all of a sudden, one fastball gets away and hits him square in the thigh, nowhere near the strike zone. And for a team that complains and whines so much about when their guys get pitched inside, they should manage their pitching a little bit better.”

Bautista recalled that the Orioles last year complained when Blue Jays rookie Marcus Stroman had a pitch go behind a Baltimore hitter.

”Exactly, they were pointing out the fact that this kid who threw the ball behind me today is a rookie,“ Bautista said. ”Stroman was a rookie last year, they didn’t seem to have a problem with that. It wasn’t OK for them even though Stroman was a rookie last year. And now that’s their defense because this kid’s a rookie. I just don’t buy it.

“I think it’s all pretty well planned out and premeditated. I think they hide behind the way that their manager acts and conducts himself on the field, so they’re going to continue to keep doing that until something comes down from MLB.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-0, 0.00, ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 0-2, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his third start of the season, and the third of his major league career, on Wednesday when he faces the Orioles in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. His first start was in Baltimore on April 11, and he admits that he was too excited. He allowed seven hits, including two home runs, two walks and three runs in 3 1/3 innings in a 7-1 loss. He was better in his second start but took the loss in a game won 4-2 by the Tampa Bay Rays on April 16. Sanchez allowed five hits and three walks and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib and strained left side muscle) returned to the lineup Tuesday for the first time since Thursday, when he left the game against the Rays in the first inning after one at-bat. He said the injury bothers him only when he bats left-handed, so the switch hitter batted only right-handed Tuesday. “Jose is feeling much better,” manager John Gibbons said before the game. “He said swinging right-handed wasn’t an issue.” Reyes was 0-for-4 with two RBIs in the Jays’ 13-6 win over the Orioles.

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) did not play in Tuesday’s 13-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles after leaving Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the first inning. “Devon was a little better, but when he was running, he still felt it a little,” manager John Gibbons said. Travis was hit by a pitch from RHP Shelby Miller but stayed in the game Sunday. However, when he slid safely back to first on a pickoff attempt by C Christian Bethancourt, his side was obviously bothering him when he stood up.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs Tuesday in the Jays’ 13-6 win over the Orioles, including one into the 500 level. It was the 18th time a player hit a homer into the 500 level at Rogers Centre and the second time that Encarnacion did it. Tuesday’s blast was estimated at 460 feet. He has home runs in 10 of his past 12 games against Baltimore. It was the first multi-hit game of the season and the 18th of his career.

--LHP Mark Buehrle is 3-0 with a 4.00 ERA after three starts this season, but it is what the Blue Jays are doing offensively when he pitches that is most impressive. After defeating the Baltimore Orioles 13-6 Tuesday, Toronto has 37 runs in his three starts, while giving up 18. “I‘m going to have to put my name up on the board tomorrow, tell them I‘m pitching again, see if it works out,” Buehrle said. “I wouldn’t want to be the opposing pitcher going against me right now the way we’re scoring runs. It’s fun.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m an emotional player, and I play with a lot of passion. You throw at me and I‘m not going to forget. And if I get you right after, then I‘m going to enjoy it, and I did. I’ve got no regrets about it.” -- RF Jose Bautista, on taking a slow trot after homering against the Orioles on Tuesday. Earlier in the seventh-inning at-bat, Orioles RHP Jason Garcia threw a pitch behind him.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) left the April 19 game. X-rays confirmed the injury was a bruise. After an off day April 20, he didn’t play April 21, but he could return April 22.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) left the April 16 game, and he didn’t play April 17-19. An MRI showed a crack in a rib as well as a strained muscle around the rib. He returned to action April 21.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down then resumed his rehabilitation assignment April 19 with a start in left field for Class A Dunedin. He had not played since coming out of the April 12 game with a sore right hamstring.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson