Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- It would have been understandable if second baseman Devon Travis started the year at Triple-A Buffalo.

After all, he had not played above Double-A in the Detroit Tigers organization. After he was acquired in an offseason trade that sent center fielder Anthony Gose to Detroit, Travis was among the contenders for second base, where the Blue Jays had a dire need.

Travis ran with the opportunity and won the job at spring training and has not looked back.

His defense is better than expected and so is his power.

The 24-year-old hit his fourth home run of the season on Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The two-run shot on a 3-for-4 game that also included a stolen base had him batting .388 with 14 RBIs.

He is as surprised by the power as anyone else.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” he said. “That’s just a blessing because I don’t know where the heck that’s coming from.”

“He does have a great approach,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got a great idea of the strike zone. I can’t say that that’s surprising because we heard that when we got him. He’s got that short stroke, y‘know. He’s a line-drive guy. His timing’s going to be more consistent than most guys with the bigger swings. He’ll get out of whack every now and then like anybody else, but we haven’t seen it yet.”

He has shown other qualities. He can turn the double play quickly and he brings energy.

And he seems to be resilient. After coming out of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning with a bruised rib on the left side, he was able to return on Wednesday and play a superb game. With an off-day in the schedule on Monday, he missed only Tuesday’s game.

He praised the team trainers for getting him ready.

“George Poulis, Mike Frostad, I’ve got to thank them first and foremost,” Travis said. “We ran through treatment after treatment after treatment over these past 72 hours. I definitely owe them all the credit for tonight. I wouldn’t be in there if it wasn’t for them.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-1, 5.52 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-0, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his fourth start of the season in the finale of a three-games series with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Hutchison has had success against the Orioles in his career but that was not the case when he faced them on April 12 at Camden Yards. He did not factor in the decision in the game won 10-7 by the Blue Jays, allowing seven hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 3.25 in nine career starts against the Orioles despite that start. Hutchison’s struggles continued into his April 17 start against the Atlanta Braves, when he allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings. He did not factor in the decision in the Braves’ 8-7 victory.

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) will miss at least a few days and manager John Gibbons did not discount the possibility of a trip to the disabled list. The shoulder had been giving Bautista some nagging pain for about a week and he aggravated it trying to throw out Orioles OF Delmon Young from right field on a single in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 13-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “That’s when I first said, ‘That (throw) wasn’t the smartest thing to do,'” Bautista said on Wednesday before the Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 4-2. Before taking the field for the eighth inning on Tuesday, Bautista had an emotional exchange with Orioles CF Adam Jones, who accused him of showing up RHP Jason Garcia in the seventh by the way he flipped his bat and strolled around the bases after hitting a home run. Earlier in the at-bat, a pitch from Garcia had gone behind Bautista’s back and the right fielder felt there was intent. He was still fired up when he threw to first on Young’s hit. “I can’t take it back, and it’s one of those emotional plays,” Bautista said. “That’s the way I play the game. Trying to get an out. Maybe in the situation I should have tried to weigh better the pros and cons, knowing that my arm was already hurting.” Bautista said he will see how he feels on Thursday. “I can’t jump ahead and say I’ll be ready in a couple of days,” he said. In missing Wednesday’s game against the Orioles, Bautista avoided a nemesis. He is 2-for-29 in his career against RHP Ubaldo Jimenez.

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) returned to the lineup for Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles and hit what proved to be the game-winning two-run homer in the fifth inning. He was 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI. He is batting .388 with four home runs and 14 RBI. Travis came out of Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the first inning after being hit by a pitch and then diving into first base on a pickoff attempt. He is surprised by the power he has shown. “That’s just a blessing because I don’t know where the heck that’s coming from,” he said.

--INF Ryan Goins started in left field in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles with RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) out for a few days. Goins, who played second base in Tuesday’s 13-6 win over the Orioles and was 2-for-4 with three RBI, was 0-for-3 on Wednesday and was charged with an error. Goins is a shortstop by trade but has played mostly second base at Toronto, where his defense has been better than his offense. He played all three outfield positions during spring training as manager John Gibbons prepared him for a “super-utility” role. He was called up last Thursday and took over from SS Jose Reyes, who rested a cracked rib in the series with Atlanta.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed two hits, seven walks and two runs to over 5 1/3 innings to earn his first win of the season on Wednesday. The 4-2 win over the Orioles was Sanchez’s first win of the season and the first of his major-league career as a starter. It was the first time since Sept. 8, 1995 (RHP Jeff Ware) that a Blue Jays starter has won after allowing seven walks. “The walks obviously I‘m not happy about but, I made pitches when I needed to make pitches and I stayed in there as long as I could.” The rookie said. “Overall, even though he walked those guys, I thought he looked more confident today, a little bit more relaxed,” manager John Gibbons said.

--1B Justin Smoak hit his first home run as a Blue Jay in the fourth inning of a 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. He has recorded a hit in eight of his past nine games against Baltimore in which he has had an at-bat. The home run on Wednesday was his first since May 27, 2014 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he was with the Seattle Mariners.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays when they play the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series at Tropicana Field starting on Friday. He resumed his rehabilitation assignment with Class A Dunedin on Sunday after missing one week with a sore right hamstring and also played Tuesday and Wednesday. He was 0-for-4 in playing the complete game in left field on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You could say our fans got a great look at our youngsters tonight. They all did something in a big, big way.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after Wednesday’s win over Baltimore.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) did not play April 22 after an MRI revealed a strain and is expected the miss a few days. He has been experiencing some pain for about week before a throw aggravated it on April 21.

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) left the April 19 game. X-rays confirmed the injury was a bruise. After an off day April 20, he didn’t play April 21. He returned on April 22.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down then resumed his rehabilitation assignment April 19 with a start in left field for Class A Dunedin. He played April 21 and 22 and is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays in Tampa Bay the last weekend in April.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) left the April 16 game, and he didn’t play April 17-19. An MRI showed a crack in a rib as well as a strained muscle around the rib. He returned to action April 21.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson