Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The situation is looking a little better for the Toronto Blue Jays than it did when they were stumbling early in their first homestand of the season.

They needed to sweep the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, an American League East rival, to break even on the 10-game stand. And they did.

The Blue Jays completed the sweep with a 7-6 win over the Orioles on Thursday, hanging on as Baltimore scored four runs in the ninth, keyed by third baseman Manny Machado’s three-run homer.

The sweep eases some concerns, for now.

“We needed that,” manager John Gibbons said. “You always want to get off to a good competitive start, at least hold your own, until you get some games under your belt. The way we finished against the defending champs, they’re always battles when we play those guys, but to win these last three, it salvaged the homestead. It turned out to be 5-5 but you win the last three and look at it totally different.”

The Blue Jays expect that outfielder Michael Saunders will rejoin them when they play a three-game series this weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

They also should have a better read on right fielder Jose Bautista, who missed the final two games of the series against the Baltimore Orioles with a strained right shoulder. He showed considerable improvement on Thursday and could avoid the disabled list.

The Blue Jays now play 10 on the road, where they are 4-2 this season, with three-game series against the Rays and the Boston Red Sox and a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians. Then it will be time to take stock again.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-1, 3.26 ERA) at Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his fourth attempt to win his first game of the season when he faces in the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Tropicana Field. Dickey had a string of nine consecutive quality starts dating to last season snapped last Saturday when he allowed two home runs among four hits, four walks and four runs in seven innings. He did not factor in the decision of Toronto’s 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings. He is 6-6 with a 4.07 ERA in n18 career games against the Rays, including 14 starts.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) was put on the 15-day disabled list Thursday and C Josh Thole was recalled from Triple A Buffalo. Navarro was injured trying for a double in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 13-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He said he felt something “pop” in his leg. An MRI revealed a more severe injury than anticipated. “He’s got a nice little tear in there,” manager John Gibbons said before Thursday’s 7-6 win over Baltimore. Navarro said: “Unfortunately, I felt the pop right before I was going to slide in to second base. In the back of my mind I had the hope that it wouldn’t be that bad, but I kind of knew. I’ve been through this before.”

--C Josh Thole was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday after C Dioner Navarro (strained left hamstring) was put on the 15-day disabled list. He has spent most of the previous two seasons with Toronto as the personal catcher for RHP R.A. Dickey, a knuckleball pitcher. But C Russell Martin has shown that he can catch Dickey this season. It will allow manager John Gibbons some flexibility with Dickey’s catcher. It means, for instance, that he would be able to pinch-hit for Thole while keeping Dickey in the game. “We’ve got a night game (Thursday) and then long travel, we’re going to get (into Tampa Bay) late, and you still want to get Russ fresh,” Gibbons said before Thursday’s 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “We’ve got to do what’s best for him, too, so yeah you’ll probably see Thole there (Friday).” Matchups will determine who catches Dickey. “Perfect example, if Thole starts (Friday) and we get to that part of the game where we need something done at the plate and Russ is our best option, then we can hit him there and not worry about losing Dickey,” Gibbons said.

--OF Andy Dirks, who was returning from back surgery, has been released after starting the season on the disabled list at Triple-A Buffalo. He was considered a candidate to play left field in Toronto but there is uncertainty about his season. He played only 14 minor league games after undergoing back surgery in March, 2014. The Blue Jays claimed Dirks on waivers in last October, non-tendered him in December and signed him to a minor league deal in January.

--INF Danny Valencia started in left field and was 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run batted in as the Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Thursday. He is batting .538 (7-for-13) with one walk in his seven games this season.

--2B Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the eighth inning of Thursday’s 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He was out trying for a triple. He also had two walks in going 1-for-3 with an RBI. During the nine games, he is batting .417 (15-for-36).

--RHP Drew Hutchison was the first Blue Jays pitcher to go eight innings this season in Thursday’s 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed four hits, no walks and two runs. He was perfect after five innings the second pitcher in the majors to do that this season. RHP Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians did it on April 17.

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) is showing improvement and may not need a stint on the disabled list. “There’s a lot of improvement,” said Bautista before the Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Thursday. Bautista has had a sore shoulder for more than a week and aggravated it on Tuesday night trying to throw out Orioles OF Delmon Young at first base after Young had singled in the eighth inning. He missed the last two games of the Baltimore series. “I won’t be able to swing the bat (Thursday) but once we get to Tampa Bay on Friday we’ll make a call on it,” Bautista said. “I don’t think we’re going to have to DL him,” manager John Gibbons said. “He feels much better (Thursday). Maybe a couple more days. I have to believe that when he does come back, he’ll be the DH for a few days before he gets back on the field.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Hutchison) was sticking it pretty good tonight. He had a good fastball and breaking ball, and he’s confident pitching against Baltimore; he’s pitched well against them.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on RHP Drew Hutchison after a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22 after an MRI revealed a tear.

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) did not play April 22-23 after an MRI revealed a strain. He was expected to miss a few days.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down, then resumed his rehabilitation assignment April 19 for Dunedin. He played April 21 and 22 and is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays in Tampa Bay the last weekend of April.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson