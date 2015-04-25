Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- This is not the R.A. Dickey the Toronto Blue Jays paid for. In a little more than two seasons with the club, the former National League Cy Young winner is 28-28 with an ERA above 4.00. At the current pace, it’s unlikely the team will pick up his $16 million club option for 2016.

The 40-year-old Dickey doesn’t appear to have the same movement in his knuckleball early in the 2015 season and the Rays made some of his offerings look like batting practice at Tropicana Field in a 12-3 win on Friday.

“Sometimes it’s just the nature of the pitch,” Dickey said. “It was moving but it wasn’t consistently moving the way I need it to. I don’t think I struck out a batter.”

Dickey is correct, he didn’t record a strikeout in 4 2/3 innings but he gave up nine hits and eight runs with seven of them earned.”

When the Blue Jays acquired Dickey from the Mets in 2013, they gave up a top pitching prospect, Noah Syndergaard, and a top catching prospect, Travis D‘Arnaud. They expected him to be the missing piece to the postseason.

As Dickey has struggled to put together a season that resembles his 20-win outing in 2012, D‘Arnaud started out hot for the Mets before breaking his finger last week and Syndergaard is awaiting his call up from Triple-A, which should happen by the summer.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays continue to wait, hoping their window to win the AL East hasn’t closed already. And as Dickey tries to search for answers, he’s only coming up with more questions.

“I’ve started slow the last three seasons, it’s really bizarre,” Dickey said. “Just trust the process and know you’re going to get better.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-8

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 1-1 6.08 ERA) at Rays (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey continued his struggles, giving up eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits in just 4 2/3 innings. Dickey gave up home runs to James Loney and Rene Rivera and failed to record a strikeout. Dickey is 0-2 on the season with a 5.25 ERA. “I threw some really bad ones tonight that they hit,” Dickey said.

--2B Devon Travis hit a 404-foot solo home run in the top of the fourth to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. Rays LHP Drew Smyly said he went after him with a 3-1 pitch. “I was thinking off-speed but decided to (challenge) him and he did what he was supposed to do with it.”

--3B Danny Valencia went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double. Valencia was the only player for the Blue Jays to get multiple hits and is hitting .529 (9-for-17) on the season. “He’s making a lot of good swings right now,” Gibbons said.

--DH/3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a run scored but he also struck out twice. Donaldson has been swinging a hot bat lately and is hitting .415 (17-of-41) in his last 10 contests.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Believe it or not, we had the lead at one point there. Today was just one of those days.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after Friday’s 12-3 loss to the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) did not play April 22-24 after an MRI revealed the strain. He hit in cage April 24. He is day-to-day.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down, then resumed his rehabilitation assignment April 19 for Dunedin. He played April 21-23 for Dunedin, and he is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays in Tampa Bay the last weekend of April.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return sometime in April.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kevin Pillar

CF Dalton Pompey

RF Jose Bautista

OF/INF Steve Tolleson