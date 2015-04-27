Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Toronto Blue Jays need Jose Bautista on the field as soon as they can get him. Without Bautista’s bat in the middle of the lineup, the Blue Jays were outscored 21-6 and couldn’t keep pressure on the Rays pitchers in the weekend series.

Sunday’s starter Chris Archer navigated through the Blue Jays lineup with incredible ease, giving up two hits and only allowing two runners to reach second base.

“(Bautista) is the centerpiece of this lineup,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “But one guy doesn’t do it all the time for you.”

Sure one guy doesn’t always get the clutch hit or the key at bat, but without the threat of Bautista’s power in the lineup, the Rays pitchers went right after the Blue Jays and didn’t give them many opportunities to stage a rally.

“We have to be consistent,” Blue Jays pitcher Mark Buerhle said. “When we’re scoring 10 runs a game, that’s good but we need to be more consistent all around.”

Toronto’s offense was consistent this weekend but it was consistently bad. They didn’t have more than three runs or six hits in any game. It’s clear that this offense needs Bautista to carry them to better days.

“Hopefully in the next couple days we can get him in there,” Gibbons added.

Monday against the Boston Red Sox would be nice.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 4.08 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 1-2, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle allowed 13 hits, his most since Sept. 15, 2011, and a season-high five runs to lose his first start since Sept. 19, 2014. “When you get down in a hole against Archer, it’s a bad spot for the team to be in,” Buehrle said. “But I tried to put up some zeros and grind through it.”

--1B Justin Smoak went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the ninth inning. Smoak went 2-for-9 in the series with a home run and two RBIs.

--2B Devon Travis and RF Michael Saunders misplayed a bloop double by Logan Forsythe that scored a run. Travis chased after the ball and it hit his glove before rolling past Saunders. “They were both trying to make a play,” Buerhle said. “They are busting it out there for me.”

--LHP Aaron Loup pitched a perfect eighth inning in relief and struck out the side. “He and Marco Estrada are going to be a big part of our bullpen,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “So it was good to see him have a nice outing. We will need to continue to see that from him.”

--RF Michael Saunders was activated from the 15-day disabled list following Friday night’s 12-3 loss to the Rays. UTIL Steve Tolleson was designated for assignment to make room. Saunders made his season debut on Saturday night against the Rays after missing his club’s first 17 games following left knee surgery earlier this spring.

--2B Steve Tolleson was designated for assignment Saturday. The club needed to make room for OF Michael Saunders. Tolleson was out of options and could not be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. Tolleson batted .200 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Blue Jays this season.

--RHP Todd Redmond was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. In 4 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays this year, he had a 16.62 ERA after allowing eight runs on five hits.

--OF Jose Bautista has missed the past five games with a sore shoulder. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he is beginning to feel better and took some swings in the batting cage before the game Sunday. His status for the Boston series remains uncertain but if he did play it would be in a designated hitter role.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We went 0-3, so that speaks for itself. We’ll move on. This has always been a tough place for us. But we’ll move on and go to Boston. We generally swing the bats well there and that’s what we need to do.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after the Rays outscored the Blue Jays 21-6 in the three-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) did not play April 22-25 after an MRI revealed the strain. He hit in cage April 24. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said on April 26 that he is beginning to feel better and took some swings in the batting cage before the game. His status for the Boston series remains uncertain but if he did play, it would be in a designated hitter role.

--LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on April 9, but he left the April 12 game due to right hamstring tightness. He was shut down, then resumed his rehabilitation assignment April 19 for Dunedin. He played April 21-23 for Dunedin and was activated from the disabled list on April 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was not ready for a rehab assignment as of April 26 update.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dalton Pompey

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

OF Jose Bautista