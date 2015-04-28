Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The road has not been a kind place for the Blue Jays on their current 10-game trip.

After dropping all three games at Tampa Bay over the weekend, the Jays failed to hold leads of 3-0 and 5-2 and lost to the Boston Red Sox on a walk-off hit in the ninth inning Monday.

The record is down to 9-11 and the Jays sit in last place in the American League East.

It’s early, but this is no way to get things started.

“Nobody in this business likes to lose. It’s tough,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons. “It wasn’t a great lead for this ballpark but we had a nice little lead and they just kept chipping away, chipping away. They’re got a hell of an offense.”

So do the Jays. But Toronto had six hits Monday night, and the vaunted middle of the order -- Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion -- were a combined 0-for-10 with four strikeouts and two walks. Donaldson did score a run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 2-0, 5.48 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-2, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista returned to the Blue Jays’ lineup after missing five games with a sore right shoulder, serving as the DH Monday. “Obviously not anywhere close to 100 percent, but it doesn’t hurt to swing,” he said. “I feel soreness, stiff, discomfort, but I don’t feel pain (and) I play through those three elements all the time, so it’s not anything that’s not normal.” He came into the game with 20 homers in 47 career games at Fenway Park -- one home run every 8.7 at-bats -- but was 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss.

--C Russell Martin is batting just .182 with his latest new team, but his hits have been productive. He ripped a two-run double on the fourth 3-2 pitch he saw from Joe Kelly Monday, for his 11th and 12th RBIs of the young season. He has hit safely in five straight games and gotten on base in each of 10 straight.

--Rookie RHP Aaron Sanchez went 5 2/3 innings and struck out a career-high seven Monday night at Fenway Park. He allowed four runs, three earned thanks to his own throwing error, and left with a 5-4 lead.

--CF Kevin Pillar snapped an 0-for-12 skid with the first of two hits in the loss. His RBI single in the fourth inning gave his team a 5-2 lead it couldn’t hold.

--RHP Drew Hutchison faces the Boston Red Sox in the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday night. Hutchison, Toronto’s Opening Day starter, is 2-0 on the season and is 2-1 lifetime against the Red Sox, 1-0 in two outings at Fenway Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody in this business likes to lose. It’s tough. It wasn’t a great lead for this ballpark but we had a nice little lead and they just kept chipping away, chipping away. They’ve got a hell of an offense.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after the Red Sox rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the fourth inning to defeat Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) did not play April 22-26 after an MRI revealed the strain. He hit in the cage April 24 and April 26. He returned to the Blue Jays’ lineup April 27, serving as the DH.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was not ready for a rehab assignment as of April 26 update.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Devon Travis

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Ryan Goins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dalton Pompey

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

OF Jose Bautista