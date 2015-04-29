Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Blue Jays needed a win, and their bullpen helped them survive an old-fashioned Fenway Park hit-fest on Tuesday night.

Right-hander Marco Estrada pitched three hitless innings and newly named closer Brett Cecil pitched the ninth inning for the save as the Jays survived an 11-8 decision in a game that lasted 4:01 -- and ended Toronto’s four-game losing streak.

“Run with that, see how that goes,” manager John Gibbons said of the move to Cecil, who replaced 20-year-old right-hander Miguel Castro after Castro lost Monday night’s game.

Left-hander Aaron Loup did give up a two-run homer to Hanley Ramirez Tuesday, but the bullpen allowed two runs on five hits in five innings -- Estrada earning his first win with his new team.

“We lost four in a row. We obviously needed something,” said Estrada. “Our offense came alive.”

The offense produced 17 hits and the losing streak was history.

“Even through the struggles of the last week guys have been busting it hard,” Gibbons said. “Things haven’t gone our way, we coughed up a couple games, but they’re busting it and I‘m proud of that.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

--SS Jose Reyes was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 28 with a cracked left rib. The switch hitter played six games since suffering the injury batting only right-handed and had just four singles. “I’d rather take the two weeks, at least, three weeks, whatever it is and get this right, man, and come back and play the way that I play,” Reyes said.

--RHP Drew Hutchison was given nine runs by his offense but couldn’t make it through the fifth inning and get his third victory of the season. He allowed six runs on nine hits in four-plus innings and left with a 9-5 lead. The Blue Jays won the game, but Hutchison stayed at 2-0.

--RHP Marco Estrada came on with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth inning and almost escaped, issuing a two-out walk. But he worked through the seventh inning and got the win. He has allowed one earned run in his last 15 appearances dating back to last season.

--RF Michael Saunders stroked his first hit as a Blue Jay when he singled in his second at-bat. That broke an 0-for-10 start for the former Seattle Mariner, who started the season on the disabled list. But he also struck out twice and banged into a bases-loaded double play but singled in the eighth and is 2-for-14 on the season.

--RF Jose Bautista, DHing because of a sore shoulder, came in hitting .140 but had an RBI single, a walk and his fifth homer of the season. It was his 21st career homer at Fenway Park, where he has reached base in his last 17 games.

--CF Kevin Pillar matched his career high with three hits and also drew a walk on Tuesday. He has reached base in six of his nine plate appearances in the series at Fenway Park.

--INF Ryan Goins, inserted into the starting lineup with SS Jose Reyes disabled, singled his first time up and lined an RBI triple in the fifth inning, his fourth RBI of the season. His 1-for-1 against Clay Buchholz made him 7-for-14 lifetime against the right-hander.

--RHP R.A. Dickey takes his fifth shot at his first 2015 win when he goes to the mound Wednesday to conclude the Jays’ three-game series in Boston. Dickey is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA so far this season. He is 6-3 with a 4.04 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, 2-1 with a 4.13 at Fenway Park.

--INF Jonathan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace SS Jose Reyes on the roster. The 30-year-old journeyman was batting just .190 in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One of those classic Fenway games. (We) fell behind four and bounced right back. The fact that we came back after they scored four shows you what these guys are about.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays outslugged the Red Sox 11-8 Tuesday to end a four-game losing streak.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 28. The switch hitter played six games since suffering the injury batting only right-handed.

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) did not play April 22-26 after an MRI revealed the strain. He hit in the cage April 24 and April 26. He returned to the lineup April 27, serving as the DH.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was not ready for a rehab assignment as of April 26.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

