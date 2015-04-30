Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons felt his guy pitched creditably at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

When it ended, though, knuckleballer R.A. Dickey was still winless on the season.

“Dickey pitched good enough to win,” Gibbons said after the Jays’ 4-1 loss to the Red Sox. “We just couldn’t get anything going. To hold them to four runs in Fenway Park is a pretty good feat.”

Right-hander Rick Porcello was better on the other side, and Dickey hung an 0-2 knuckler to Hanley Ramirez that resulted in a two-run, third-inning homer.

“I made a mistake to Hanley, 0-2, and it cost us,” Dickey said. “But outside of that, I felt like I was pretty on point for most of the night. That’s a good lineup. You know when you’re coming into Fenway Park that you’re going to be in for a battle, and we were tonight. Rick pitched well.”

Dickey also had a four-game winning streak against the Red Sox snapped.

The loss dropped the Jays to 10-12, 1-5 on the 10-game road trips that winds up with four games in Cleveland beginning Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Daniel Norris, 1-1, 4.43 ERA) at Indians (LHP TJ House, 0-3, 12.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey hung an 0-2 knuckleball in the third inning at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, and Boston LF Hanley Ramirez made him pay. The two-run homer was key as Dickey (0-3) failed for the fifth time to win his first game of the year. “I made a mistake to Hanley, 0-2, and it cost us,” Dickey said. “But outside of that I felt like I was pretty on point for most of the night. That’s a good lineup. You know when you’re coming into Fenway Park that you’re going to be in for a battle. And we were tonight.” Dickey also had a four-game winning streak against the Red Sox snapped.

--3B Josh Donaldson, DH Jose Bautista and 1B Edwin Encarnacion, the big bats in the Toronto lineup, combined to go 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in the loss. Donaldson is hitting .333, but Bautista, who is playing with a bad right shoulder, is at .155 and Encarnacion is at .190. May was a big month for Encarnacion last season. Bautista’s streak of reaching base at Fenway Park ended at 17 straight.

--CF Kevin Pillar, who totaled five hits in the Monday and Tuesday games, moved from eighth to fifth in the batting order Wednesday night. He went 1-for-4 with a double his first time up.

--RF Michael Saunders made one dreadful throw home, actually getting an assist when 1B Edwin Encarnacion wound up with the ball and nailed Boston’s Dustin Pedroia at third. Saunders’ throw in the seventh was much better as he threw out Xander Bogaerts at the plate. He was 0-for-2 and is just 2-for-16 since coming off the disabled list, but he also walked and had reached base for a 10th straight game against the Red Sox.

--C Josh Thole answered the question: When is your first hit of the season not your first hit of the season? He lined an apparent single in the second inning, but RF Michael Saunders, holding up to see if SS Xander Bogaerts would catch the ball, was forced at third. Thole went 0-for-3 and is hitless in six at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Some nights we’re going out there and pounding teams. Some nights we’re getting shut down. Sometimes we’re getting pounded.” -- Manager John Gibbons, to the Toronto Star, on the inconsistent Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was not ready for a rehab assignment as of April 26.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dalton Pompey

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

DH Jose Bautista