Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday pulled off the difficult feat of winning a game in which their starting pitcher lasted only three innings.

Daniel Norris was the pitcher, and although he didn’t give up a run, he threw 78 pitches to record nine outs.

Manager John Gibbons removed Norris from the game after the third inning, and four Blue Jays relievers combined to pitch six innings, allowing one run on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks to beat the Cleveland Indians 5-1.

“It was a battle,” Norris said. “I was a little frustrated. It was kind of one of those days.”

Norris’ best and worst pitching of the night came in the second inning when he walked two and gave up a single. He pitched out of the bases-loaded, one-out situation without giving up a run.

Norris gave up four hits, struck out one and walked two, and he got big outs when he needed to.

With runners in scoring position, Cleveland hitters were 0-for-4 against Norris, who also got out of a jam in the fourth when the Indians had runners at second and third and two outs. He induced a ground ball to end the inning.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 3-1, 4.94 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 2-2, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Devon Travis went 0-for-4 Thursday to finish the month hitting .325. He came into the game with a chance to break Doug Ault’s club record for highest batting average by a rookie in April. Ault hit .342 in April 1977. Travis was hitting .342 at the start of play Thursday.

--C Russell Martin has thrown out 50 percent of attempted base-stealers (10-for-20). Since the start of the 2014 season, Martin has thrown out 40.5 percent of attempted base-stealers. The Indians did not attempt a stolen base Thursday.

--LHP Daniel Norris was removed from Thursday’s game after pitching three scoreless innings. The problem was his pitch count, which was at 78 after three innings. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out one.

--RF Danny Valencia hit an RBI single in the fourth inning off Cleveland LHP T.J. House. Valencia is batting .615 (8-for-13) vs. left-handed pitchers this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a big win. Danny really struggled throwing strikes, but he survived it without giving up any runs.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, on LHP Daniel Norris, who exited after three scoreless inning Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win over the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was not ready for a rehab assignment as of April 26.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Daniel Norris

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dalton Pompey

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

DH Jose Bautista