Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- The Blue Jays made a roster move Friday, a day after left-hander Daniel Norris could only make it through three innings in the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win over Cleveland on Thursday. On Friday, Norris was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Norris had a decent 3.86 ERA in his five starts, but he was inconsistent and struggled to pitch deep into games. In those five starts, he pitched a total of just 23 innings, during which he walked 12, hit two batters and threw two wild pitches.

Replacing Norris in the rotation will be right-hander Marco Estrada. In six relief appearances, Estrada has allowed one earned run in 10 1/3 innings (0.84 ERA). He has held opposing batters to a .114 batting average.

Replacing Norris on the roster, however, is left-hander Andrew Albers, whose contract was purchased from Buffalo. In four starts for Buffalo, Albers was 1-3 with a 3.09 ERA.

Albers got a rude welcome in his first appearance Friday against the Indians. He was brought into the game in relief of left-hander Mark Buehrle with two on and one out in the fifth inning. Catcher Brett Hayes, the first batter Albers faced, hit a three-run home run to give Cleveland a 9-4 lead. Albers pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit, with one strikeout and two walks.

RECORD: 11-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 1-2, 5.03 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-3, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Daniel Norris was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo prior to the game. Norris, who started and threw 78 pitches in three scoreless innings in Thursday’s 5-1 Blue Jays victory, was 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts.

--LHP Andrew Albers’ contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. In four starts for Buffalo, Albers was 1-3 with a 3.09 ERA. He takes the roster spot of LHP Daniel Norris, who was optioned to Buffalo.

--RHP Marco Estrada is being moved into the starting rotation, in place of LHP Daniel Norris, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. In six relief appearances, Estrada has allowed one earned run in 10 1/3 innings (0.84 ERA). He has held opposing batters to a .114 batting average.

--2B Devon Travis did not play in Friday’s game due to a bruised left collarbone, the result of getting hit by a sharp groundball off the bat of OF Brandon Moss in the fourth inning of Thursday’s game. X-rays of Travis’ collarbone were negative.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was kind of an embarrassment, to get your butt kicked like that. I wasn’t missing many bats. It was frustrating.” -- Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle, who was knocked around for eight runs and 11 hits in less than five innings in Friday’s loss to the Indians.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left collarbone) did not play May 1. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

LHP Andrew Albers

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dalton Pompey

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

DH Jose Bautista