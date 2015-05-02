Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH
CLEVELAND -- The Blue Jays made a roster move Friday, a day after left-hander Daniel Norris could only make it through three innings in the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win over Cleveland on Thursday. On Friday, Norris was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Norris had a decent 3.86 ERA in his five starts, but he was inconsistent and struggled to pitch deep into games. In those five starts, he pitched a total of just 23 innings, during which he walked 12, hit two batters and threw two wild pitches.
Replacing Norris in the rotation will be right-hander Marco Estrada. In six relief appearances, Estrada has allowed one earned run in 10 1/3 innings (0.84 ERA). He has held opposing batters to a .114 batting average.
Replacing Norris on the roster, however, is left-hander Andrew Albers, whose contract was purchased from Buffalo. In four starts for Buffalo, Albers was 1-3 with a 3.09 ERA.
Albers got a rude welcome in his first appearance Friday against the Indians. He was brought into the game in relief of left-hander Mark Buehrle with two on and one out in the fifth inning. Catcher Brett Hayes, the first batter Albers faced, hit a three-run home run to give Cleveland a 9-4 lead. Albers pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit, with one strikeout and two walks.
MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 1-2, 5.03 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-3, 4.24 ERA)
--2B Devon Travis did not play in Friday’s game due to a bruised left collarbone, the result of getting hit by a sharp groundball off the bat of OF Brandon Moss in the fourth inning of Thursday’s game. X-rays of Travis’ collarbone were negative.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was kind of an embarrassment, to get your butt kicked like that. I wasn’t missing many bats. It was frustrating.” -- Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle, who was knocked around for eight runs and 11 hits in less than five innings in Friday’s loss to the Indians.
MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT
--2B Devon Travis (bruised left collarbone) did not play May 1. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.
--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.
--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.
--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.
--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.
RHP Drew Hutchison
RHP R.A. Dickey
LHP Mark Buehrle
RHP Aaron Sanchez
RHP Marco Estrada
RHP Miguel Castro (closer)
LHP Brett Cecil
LHP Aaron Loup
RHP Roberto Osuna
RHP Liam Hendriks
LHP Jeff Francis
LHP Andrew Albers
Russell Martin
Josh Thole
1B Edwin Encarnacion
2B Devon Travis
SS Ryan Goins
3B Josh Donaldson
INF Danny Valencia
INF Justin Smoak
INF Jonathan Diaz
LF Dalton Pompey
CF Kevin Pillar
RF Michael Saunders
DH Jose Bautista