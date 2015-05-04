Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It’s becoming a familiar and painful theme in this Toronto Blue Jays season. The inability to protect early leads has been an ongoing issue for the Jays, who lead the American League in runs scored.

It happened again Sunday as the Blue Jays saw an early 6-1 lead turn into a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

“You’d like to chalk that up as just one of those baseball days that you can’t put a finger on, but it’s been happening way too often,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons. “That’s the problem. We’ve got to iron some things out and get better. No question about that.”

The Blue Jays took a 6-1 lead in a six-run fourth-inning rally that was capped by a grand slam by second baseman Devon Travis. To that point Blue Jays starter Drew Hutchison had only allowed one run. Hutchison gave up another run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-2.

But Hutchison was only able to get one out in the bottom of fifth inning. He faced five batters and gave up a walk, a single, and two doubles. That helped kick start a six-run rally that gave the Indians an 8-6 lead.

“It’s frustrating. Our offense goes out there once again and puts up a lot of runs and I go out and I give it away,” said Hutchison. “That’s not good. It kills our bullpen. Not being able to get through the fifth with a four-run lead is just unacceptable.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 1-0, 1.80 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison was staked to an early 6-1 lead Sunday in Cleveland, and, with a 6-2 lead, he was unable to get out of a six-run Cleveland fifth inning. Hutchison gave up six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. “Not being able to get through the fifth with a four-run lead is just unacceptable,” said Hutchison.

--2B Devon Travis belted his first career grand slam, in the fourth inning off RHP Trevor Bauer. It’s the first grand slam by a Blue Jays player since Colby Rasmus hit one off Pittsburgh’s Edinson Volquez on May 4, 2014.

--OF Michael Saunders was 2-for-3 Sunday vs. the Indians. Saunders is hitting .338 (22-for-65) with four doubles a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs in his last 20 games against AL Central teams.

--LHP Jeff Francis pitched one-third of an inning Sunday, but still got tagged with the loss in a 10-7 loss to Cleveland. It’s Francis’ shortest outing since he pitched one-third of an inning for Colorado at Arizona, on Sept. 14, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’d like to chalk that up as just one of those baseball days that you can’t put a finger on, but it’s been happening way too often.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, on blowing a 6-1 lead in a 10-7 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left collarbone) did not play May 1. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Miguel Castro (closer)

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

LHP Andrew Albers

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dalton Pompey

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

DH Jose Bautista