Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- R.A. Dickey gave the Toronto Blue Jays’ beleaguered pitching staff what it needed on Monday -- eight innings of excellence.

The right-handed knuckleballer held the New York Yankees to three hits, three walks and one run over eight innings and gave his team a chance to win. The Blue Jays obliged with a three-run eighth that resulted in a 3-1 victory that gave Dickey his first win of the season.

“I can honestly say that’s as good as I’ve seen him in three years,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He was really good tonight.”

The Blue Jays entered the game with the worst staff earned-run average in the major leagues at 5.13.

The bullpen was considered a big question entering the season, but the inability of the starters to go deep into games has made the problem worse.

Right-hander Drew Hutchison, who is the other Blue Jays starter to have an eight-inning outing this season, has struggled to the tune of a 7.47 ERA despite going 2-0 in six starts.

Rookie left-hander Daniel Norris was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo recently, with swingman right-hander Marco Estrada taking his spot Tuesday for his first start this season.

Both Gibbons and general manager Alex Anthopoulos said before Monday’s game that they still have faith in their starters. Left-hander Mark Buehrle and Dickey have good track records, Gibbons points out, and Hutchison had a good first full season in 2014 after returning from elbow surgery. But performances like the one Dickey had on Monday have been infrequent.

The lack of quality performances from the rotation has led to a struggling start to the season that included a just-completed 3-7 road trip.

“We have not thrown the ball well from the rotation; we haven’t gotten innings out of the rotation,” Anthopoulos said. “Our offense has carried us, I think that goes without saying, but these guys are all capable of going on a run and getting a lot better.”

Trades are also a possibility.

“I think we’re always going to be open to that, but realistically, I think the soonest you see deals is mid-June, and that’s after the draft,” Anthopoulos said. “A few reasons for that, anyone signed in the offseason as a free agent cannot be traded until mid-June without their consent. The other component, too, is very few clubs are ready to make any determinations. I think I’ve counted maybe very few clubs that came out to start the season and said, ‘Look, we’re going to rebuild or retool’ right at the outset of the season and were that transparent.”

So, for now at least, it is a matter of making do with what the Blue Jays have either in Toronto or in the system. They can only hope that Dickey’s start is the beginning of a change in the right direction.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-0, 3.73 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-0, 0.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his first start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Estrada, who has allowed four hits in 10 2/3 innings over six relief outings this season, is taking the spot left in the rotation after LHP Daniel Norris was demoted. He picked up the win on April 28 with three hitless relief innings at Fenway Park in an 11-8 win over the Red Sox. Last season, he was 7-6 with a 4.36 ERA in 39 games, including 18 starts, with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 71 career starts, he is 22-20 with a 4.20 ERA and, in 89 relief outings, he is 2-6 with a 4.03 ERA.

--OF Michael Saunders did not start Monday’s series opener against the New York Yankees after having fluid drained from his left knee earlier in the day. He was not used in Monday’s 3-1 win but could return to the starting lineup on Tuesday. Saunders had surgery on the knee in February for a torn meniscus and still experiences soreness.

--RHP Steve Delabar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for Monday’s series opener against the New York Yankees. Delabar was assigned to the minors during spring training so that he could work to improve the velocity of his fastball and the effectiveness of his splitter. “Delabar has been throwing the ball very well in Buffalo,” manager John Gibbons said. “He is a big-league pitcher and belongs in the big leagues.” The 31-year-old is 13-9 with one save and a 3.72 ERA in 152 major-league games. Delabar was 2-0 with a 1.00 earned-run average in nine outings at Buffalo. He was recalled with RHP Chad Jenkins late Sunday when RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Scott Copeland were assigned to the Bisons on option.

--RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday. He was assigned on option to the minors during spring training to work on a cutter to increase his effectiveness against left-handed hitters. He was promoted to provide depth in long relief, an area that has been taxed by the inability of starters to work deep enough into games. The 27-year-old was 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in four starts at Buffalo. He is 3-3 with a 3. He is 3-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 44 major-league outings. Jenkins was called up with RHP Steve Delabar after RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Scott Copeland were assigned on option to Buffalo.

--RHP Miguel Castro was sent to Triple-A Buffalo option before Monday’s 3-1 win over the New York Yankees. After a sensational spring training, the 20-year-old recorded four saves in six opportunities and went 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 13 relief outings. He will be used as a starter in Buffalo to give him consistent work. After working Castro as the closer, manager John Gibbons began using him earlier in games to take some pressure off the rookie. His return to Toronto would likely be as a reliever. “If he’s going to be used in that sixth-inning role when we’re down some runs, it’s probably better off to get him consistent work and just to get him going,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said. “We’re going to look to get all of these guys back up here, back in sync, back being sharp and they’ll be back again.” Castro was demoted with RHP Scott Copeland when RHP Steve Delabar and RHP Chad Jenkins were recalled from Buffalo.

--RHP Scott Copeland allowed two hits, two walks and no runs in two relief outings before being returned to Triple-A Buffalo late Sunday on option with RHP Miguel Castro. Copeland was called up for the four-game series at Cleveland where he made his major-league debut because the bullpen has been overtaxed with starters failing to go deep into games. Copeland is 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts at Buffalo. RHP Steve Delabar and RHP Chad Jenkins were called up from the Bisons.

--2B Devon Travis was named American League rookie for April after batting .325/.393/.625 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. The 24-year-old, who had not played above Double-A before this season, was acquired in a trade that sent OF Anthony Gose to the Detroit Tigers in the offseason. “It’s really amazing what he’s done,” manager John Gibbons said.

-- Hitting coach Brook Jacoby is having his 14-game suspension appealed by the team. The suspension was handed out for “postgame conduct toward the umpire crew” after a 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park last Wednesday. Jacoby reportedly got into a heated exchange with the umpiring crew after the game. The umpires and visiting team use the same tunnel leading to and from the field at Fenway. With the appeal, Jacoby was in uniform for Monday’s 3-1 win over the New York Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Justice served. He deserved a win on that on.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, on R.A. Dickey getting his first win of the season on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Saunders (left knee) did not play May 4 after having fluid drained from his left knee. He could return to the lineup May 5. He had surgery on the knee for a torn meniscus in February.

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left collarbone) did not play May 1. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dalton Pompey

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

DH Jose Bautista