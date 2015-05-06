Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays are trying to gain some consistency in their starting rotation.

It has been an ongoing theme and it is the reason rookie left-hander Daniel Norris was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after his last start.

In his place, right-hander Marco Estrada was called in from the bullpen to make the start Tuesday against the New York Yankees.

Based on this outing, it is difficult to judge whether he can be one of the answers for a struggling rotation. Because his six previous outings were in relief, and he had missed time in spring training with a sprained ankle, he was going to be held to about 75-80 pitches on Tuesday.

His 79th pitch on Tuesday was a home run by Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira that ended his night. Estrada allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) in his 4 2/3 innings.

“I thought really, for his first start it went okay,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “The first inning they battled him pretty good, they worked him over. And then he gave up the two runs. I thought he settled in pretty good. And then he accomplished what he needed to do, he’ll just get better his next go-round. They have some guys at the top who are pesky and made him work pretty good.”

That seemed to indicate at least another start for Estrada, who has pitched from the rotation and the bullpen almost equally in his career.

“I can’t wait for my pitch count to go up so I can give the guys a little more innings,” Estrada said. “Yeah, maybe I fatigued a little bit, but other than that, I felt pretty good. The only way you’re going to build up your pitch count is by throwing the pitches. I‘m glad they gave me the opportunity to get up to at least 75. This next time out, hopefully it goes up, and I think I’ll be ready for it.”

As a reliever, he used primarily his fastball and changeup. In his start on Tuesday, he worked in a curveball and he’s working on a cutter.

Just like nearly everything with the Blue Jays these days, it looks like another work in progress.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 0-4, 5.40 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 3-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Buehrle won his first three starts of the season when the Blue Jays outscored the opposition 37-18 but has not won in his past two starts. He allowed 11 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings last Friday in a 9-4 loss to the Indians at Cleveland. In 21 career starts against the Yankees, Buehrle is 1-14 with a 6.21 earned-run average.

--INF/OF Chris Colabello had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo and started in left field in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees, going 2-for-4 with a double. The move was made because INF/OF Danny Valencia sprained his ankle when he apparently caught his cleat on the stairs after Monday’s 3-1 win over the Yanks but has not been put on the disabled list. To make room for Colabello on the 25-man active roster, INF Jonathan Diaz was returned on option to Buffalo and to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, LHP Jayson Aquino was designated for assignment. Colabello was hitting .337/.421/.554 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 23 games for the Bisons.

--INF Jonathan Diaz was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option Tuesday when INF/OF Chris Colabello had his contract purchased from the Bisons. Diaz was 0-for-5 with one RBI in four games with Toronto after being recalled from Buffalo on April 28 when SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) was put on the disabled list.

--LHP Jayson Aquino was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for INF/OF Chris Colabello, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Aquino was acquired from the Colorado Rockies in a trade during the offseason for LHP Tyler Ybarra. The 22-year-old was 2-2 with a 2.81 ERA at Class A Dunedin this season.

--RF Jose Bautista did not start Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees but walked as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. Bautista has been used as designated hitter for his past eight starts because a sore right shoulder does not permit him to play the outfield. Manager John Gibbons said it was a matter of giving Bautista a rest and he expected him to be in the lineup on Wednesday. It also allowed 1B Justin Smoak to gain some playing time, while allowing 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion to be used as designated hitter to give him a break from playing first.

--INF/OF Steve Tolleson cleared waivers and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo. Tolleson, who batted .200/.250/.400 with two RBIs in seven games with Toronto, was designated for assignment April 24. “He could end up back here,” manager John Gibbons said.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-4 as designated hitter in the 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. His sixth-inning single extended his hit streak to eight games in which he is 11-for-33. He also has an eight-game hitting streak against the Yankees.

--OF Michael Saunders (left knee) missed his second straight game on Tuesday and could also miss Wednesday’s game against Yankees LHP CC Sabathia. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot on Monday. That would give the knee four days of rest before he returns against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Saunders had surgery on the knee in late February.

--OF/INF Danny Valencia (sprained ankle) did not play in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Yankees after spraining his ankle on the stairs leading to the clubhouse after Monday’s 3-1 win. His availability for Wednesday was not known but INF/OF Chris Colabello was called up from Triple-A Buffalo for Tuesday’s game to take his place and was 2-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought really, for his first start it went okay. The first inning they battled him pretty good, they worked him over. And then he gave up the two runs. I thought he settled in pretty good. And then he accomplished what he needed to do, he’ll just get better his next go-round.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, on RHP Marco Estrada, who allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned), in 4 2/3 innings after being called in from the bullpen to make the start Tuesday against the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Saunders (left knee) did not play May 4 and May 5. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He could also be rested May 6, returning May 8 after a day off in the schedule on May 7.

--OF/INF Danny Valencia (sprained ankle) did not play May 5 after spraining his ankle on the stairs leading to the clubhouse after the May 4 game. His availability for May 6 was not known.

--2B Devon Travis (bruised left collarbone) did not play May 1. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

DH Jose Bautista

OF Dalton Pompey