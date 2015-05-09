Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Blue Jays hitting coach Brook Jacoby lost his appeal of a 14-game suspension handed him by Major League Baseball for an incident with an umpire after a game at Boston’s Fenway Park on April 29.

The ruling was that the suspension was for “postgame conduct toward the umpire crew.”

The incident happened in the tunnel leading from the dugout to the visiting clubhouse after a 4-1 Blue Jays loss to the Red Sox. The umpires use the same tunnel. After last week’s incident, the visiting teams will wait for the umpires to clear the exit before leaving the dugout.

Jacoby had his say through a statement released by the Blue Jays after the appeal was turned down. In the statement, Jacoby said that he was accused of physically accosting one of the umpires, a charge he denies.

”Unfortunately, there was a verbal altercation with the umpiring crew following a tough loss in Boston,“ Jacoby said in the statement. ”Frustrations escalated, leading to an altercation in which I was wrongly accused of contacting an umpire in the runway following our game.

“I‘m in no way going to apologize for what happened and feel that the penalties were very biased, harsh, and unfair. I feel vindicated by the fact that everyone very near to the incident corroborated my actions when interviewed.”

Jacoby said he will have no further comment.

“I will not answer any questions concerning this incident from this point forward,” he said in the statement. “The game we play isn’t about the coaches or umpires, but about the players that play it.”

Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion said last Tuesday that he was surprised by the severity of the punishment. “I never expected that kind of suspension the way I saw it in the tunnel,” he said. “What happened isn’t supposed to be that many games, because they just yelled at each other. They had contact, but not like the way they say. What I heard is (the umpires) said Brook got the umpire against the wall. That never happened.”

Encarnacion said there was “just bumping each other ... but no hands.”

Encarnacion said bench coach DeMarlo Hale got between Jacoby and umpire Doug Eddings before the matter escalated. “Nothing happened,” Encarnacion said. “It could have been worse, but nothing happened like what they said.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-1, 5.72 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 2-0, 7.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his seventh start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. He is coming off a start last Sunday in Cleveland in which he allowed eight hits, one walk and six runs and did not factor in the decision of a 10-7 loss. His previous start was against Boston on April 29, when he allowed nine hits, five walks and six runs and was not involved in the decision as the Blue Jays won 11-8. In five career starts against Boston, he is 2-1 with a 6.04 ERA.

--RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the game Friday against the Red Sox and RHP Chad Jenkins was returned on option to the Bisons. He was 1-1 with a 0.57 ERA in eight relief appearances with Buffalo, allowing six hits in 15 2/3 innings while walking five and striking out 17. This will be his first major-league experience after 175 career minor-league games, mostly as a starter. He has developed a splitter that helps him against left-handed hitters, and was converted to the bullpen, which led to an increase in the velocity of his fastball. “He’s a guy we like. ... He’s been rolling down there. ... Get ‘em while they’re hot,” manager John Gibbons said.

--RHP Chad Jenkins was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option Friday after RHP Ryan Tepera was called up. Jenkins made his only appearance for Toronto this season when he allowed two hits and one run in two innings against the New York Yankees last Tuesday. The 27-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in four starts at Buffalo.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) resumed baseball activities on Friday after an MRI performed Thursday showed that his injury, which included some strained muscles in the left side, was well as the cracked rib was healing. “It was good news,” manager John Gibbons said. The injury prevented Reyes from batting left-handed and he tried batting only right-handed before going on the disabled list. He might require a rehabilitation assignment before returning to the lineup late next week. INF Ryan Goins has played excellent defensively during Reyes’ absence.

--RF Jose Bautista (strained right shoulder) is still limited to the designated hitter role because he is unable to throw. He is improving but could be as much as a week away from throwing.

--INF/OF Danny Valencia returned to the lineup on Friday after suffering a sprained an ankle going down the stairs to the clubhouse after Monday’s game. He was 2-for-3 with an RBI and left the game for OF Ezequiel Carrera in the sixth after he jammed the ankle slightly when he was thrown out at second base. Carrera was probably was going to replace him for defensive purposes anyway.

--OF Michael Saunders (sore left knee) will probably return to the lineup on Saturday. He has missed four straight games after having his left knee drained and having a cortisone shot on Monday. Manager John Gibbons said he probably could have played in Friday’s 7-0 win over Boston but wanted to keep the hot bat of INF/OF Chris Colabello in the lineup. Colabello homered.

--C Russell Martin was 2-for-4 with a double in Friday’s 7-0 win over the Boston Red Sox and extended his hitting streak to six games. He is batting 14-for-23 (.609) with four doubles and four homers in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tip my hat to the kid. He worked himself into a tough little jam but he got out of it, which was huge.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, of rookie RHP Aaron Sanchez, who held the Red Sox to two hits Friday while walking five and striking out three for his third win in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Saunders (sore left knee) did not play May 4-8. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He appears set to return to the lineup May 9.

--OF/INF Danny Valencia (sprained ankle) did not play May 5-6. He returned to the lineup May 8.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after a favorable MRI taken on May 7. He could go on a rehabilitation assignment before returning to the lineup late next week.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22 with no timetable for a return to the outfield.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Michael Saunders

DH Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera