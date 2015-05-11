Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays embark on a seven-game trip feeling much better about themselves than they did a week ago.

The Blue Jays had just completed a 3-7 trip last Sunday in Cleveland and they seemed to be in disarray with a starting rotation that was struggling.

But, despite a 6-3 loss Sunday to the Boston Red Sox, the Blue Jays completed a 4-2 homestand. What’s better, they won two three-game series against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, rivals in what appears to be a wide-open American League East.

The Blue Jays head to Baltimore for three games against the Orioles and then visit Houston for four against the surging Astros.

The Blue Jays came home from their last trip two games below .500 and being talked about as they were many more games below break-even.

They departed on their next trip with a 16-16 record.

“Everything is starting to fall into place,” manager John Gibbons said. “We’re .500 now and it would be nice to start a run here. Reel off a few in a row, it would do wonders. I‘m very happy with the homestand.”

The homestand opened with a strong performance from right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey on Monday. He has had an inconsistent early season but against the New York Yankees, he allowed three hits, three walks and one run over eight innings.

The bullpen, an early-season concern, also perked up, perhaps encouraged that starters were actually finishing the fifth inning, and sometimes going longer than that.

Rookie right-hander Aaron Sanchez showed signs that he might be ready to go on a roll when he pitched into the eighth inning on Friday in holding the Boston Red Sox to two hits.

”I feel good right now,“ Gibbons said. ”I like how we’ve been playing overall. It was a good homestand against two tough teams. I thought our pitching was much better. That’s one area was due to turn anyway, because we didn’t believe we were as bad as we were pitching.

“Our bullpen has settled down quite a bit and we continue to score.”

It could only have been better if they had swept the reeling Red Sox. But Dickey could not come close to his outing against the Yankees and allowed six runs, four in the first inning, a real momentum breaker.

“I was very sad that I squashed the momentum we generated,” Dickey said.

That’s an adage in baseball: “Momentum is only as good as the next day’s starter.”

Over to you, right-hander Marco Estrada.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-1, 2.93 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-2, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his second start of the season on Monday when the Blue Jays open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. After making six relief appearances, Estrada made his first start of the season on Tuesday to take the spot left when LHP Daniel Norris was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Estrada allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He has faced the Orioles twice in his career for a total of two relief innings and an earned-run average of 4.50.

--OF Michael Saunders (left knee inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday after he was 0-for-4 and played left field in Saturday’s 7-1 win over Boston. INF Steve Tolleson was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo and RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment to make room for Tolleson on the 40-man roster. Saunders had surgery to remove part of the meniscus of the left knee late in February. It was injured when he stepped on a sprinkler head on a training field while shagging fly balls. He started the season on the disabled list and returned on April 25. After he struggled in last weekend’s games in Cleveland, he had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot on Monday and did not play again until Saturday. “It’s tough,” he said. “It’s definitely feeling a little bit better than what it was in Cleveland after getting it drained. It’s gotten to the point where it was really affecting my ability to play the game. I tried to grind through it the last couple weeks or so and it’s gotten to the point where it’s affecting me. And it’s not fair to anybody -- myself or the team.” The plan is to give the knee rest.

--INF Steve Tolleson had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday after OF Michael Saunders (left knee inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list. RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment to make room for Tolleson on the 40-man roster. Tolleson, who can be used in the outfield as well as the infield, was designated for assignment when OF Michael Saunders returned from the disabled list on April 25. Tolleson cleared waivers on May 5 and was assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo, where he batted .222 (2-for-9) with one RBI in two games. In seven games with Toronto this season, Tolleson is batting .200/250/.400 with two RBIs.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Steve Tolleson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. He was claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh on Dec. 23, 2014. He was optioned to Buffalo on March 14 and was 0-0 with a 1.26 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Bisons.

--RHP Ryan Tepera made his major-league debut Sunday when he came out for the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox and retired all six batters he faced. Tepera was a starter in the system but was converted to relief last year. “He was hot down there, he was on a nice little roll,” manager John Gibbons said. “I tell you, he’s got some easy pop on his fastball. In Triple-A, he was starting to master a cutter and it’s becoming a big pitch for him.” The 27-year-old had a 0.57 ERA in eight outings with Triple-A Buffalo and was recalled on Friday. “I‘m kind of at a loss for words actually,” Tepera said after his debut. “It was unbelievable. I’ve dreamed of this for a long time -- ever since I was a little kid. It was awesome.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey allowed two home runs and six runs in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The knuckleballer failed to record a strikeout for his second straight game. He has not had a strikeout in three of his past four games. He said he is searching for the “swing-and-miss knuckleball.” Dickey, who picked his first win of the year on Monday with an eight-inning effort against the New York Yankees, is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA in seven starts this year. “I find myself in that place often at the first of the year where you’re saying if I could have one pitch back it would be a much better result,” he said.

--OF/INF Chris Colabello was 3-for-4 in the 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, his third multi-hit game in the past five. He is 10-for-18 (.555) with one homer and four RBIs in the five games since he was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 with a walk in the 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He has reached base in 12 straight games with a hit in 11 of them. He is 11-for-32 (.344) in May with one home run and eight RBIs.

--RF Jose Bautista, who has been restricted to the designated hitter role because of a sore shoulder, was 1-for-3 with a walk in the 6-3 loss to Boston on Sunday. He has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games. After hitting .164/.325/.443 in April, he is batting .333/444/.533 in May.

--LHP Jayson Aquino has been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations. He was 2-2 with a 2.81 ERA in five starts at Class A Dunedin this season before being designated for assignment last Tuesday. The Blue Jays obtained him in a trade from the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 4 for LHP Tyler Ybarra.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The four-run first really hurts. It’s hard to put your team in a hole like that and expect good results collectively.” -- RHP R.A. Dickey, after the Red Sox jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning on the way to defeating the Blue Jays Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Saunders (sore left knee) was put on the 15-day disabled list on May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He did not play May 4-8 but did play left field May 9.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after a favorable MRI taken on May 7. He could go on a rehabilitation assignment before returning to the lineup late next week.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22 with no timetable for a return to the outfield.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Jose Bautista