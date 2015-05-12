Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons wanted to give ailing right fielder Jose Bautista (strained right shoulder) a break on Monday night. Gibbons left him out of the starting lineup before later being faced with a tough decision.

The Orioles were holding a 4-2 lead on the Blue Jays in the seventh. Toronto already had scored a run that inning and had a runner on second with two outs when No. 9 hitter Ryan Goins, the shortstop, came up.

Gibbons and his coaches said they debated using Bautista to pinch-hit there but thought that might defeat the whole purpose. Instead, Bautista got to pinch-hit with two on and two outs in the ninth with Baltimore ahead, 5-2.

Left-hander Zach Britton got Bautista to ground to third baseman Manny Machado, ending the game.

“It worked out,” Gibbons said. “He came to the plate as the tying run. Just didn’t work (there).”

Gibbons wanted to give Bautista, who hasn’t been in the field since April 21, a night off. Bautista was 2-for-29 against Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez entering the game, which probably played into that decision, but the Jays wanted him to have a break.

The Blue Jays want Bautista not just to be a DH all the time. Right now, though, early in the season, Gibbons and his coaches are being careful with how they let this situation play out.

They may be faced with other decisions like this until Bautista is ready to return to right field.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 4-2, 6.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-4, 6.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada gave up three runs on five hits in five innings Monday night in his second career start with the Blue Jays. He gave up three runs on two homers in the first inning but blanked the Orioles after that. The right-hander has had problems a few times early on and is looking for an answer. “I‘m not sure (why),” he said. “Maybe I should throw more pitches in the pen. I know because I‘m building up right now that I don’t want to use too many out there, and maybe it’s costing me a little bit.”

--LF Ezequiel Carrera continued his hot hitting with two RBI doubles in Monday’s loss. Carrera now has hits in seven of the nine games he’s played in since the Blue Jays selected his contract from Triple-A Buffalo and has given a strong offense some more punch. He’s now batting .429 since joining the Jays.

--RF Chris Colabello is another hot hitter who keeps helping the Blue Jays in the middle of the lineup. Batting sixth in Monday’s loss to the Orioles, he went 2-for-3 and upped his average to .571 thanks to a 12-for-21 start with the Jays. The bottom part of the Blue Jays’ order banged out seven of the team’s eight hits in this game, and Colabello was right there. “We’ve scored a lot of runs this year, and they’ve been a big, big part of that,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

--C Russell Martin keeps showing opposing base stealers they should think carefully before deciding to run on him. He came into the game leading the American League in caught stealings, and Martin threw out 2B Steve Pearce when he tried it. Martin now has nailed 11 of 25 runners trying to steal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously that first inning, it drained me a little, I‘m not going to lie. Once I got back in and came inside, cooled down, I felt pretty good. Hopefully the next one I’ll feel much better and hopefully I’ll go deeper into the game.” -- RHP Marco Estrada, who gave up three runs in five innings Monday night in his second career start with the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Saunders (sore left knee) was put on the 15-day disabled list on May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He did not play May 4-8 but did play left field May 9.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after a favorable MRI taken on May 7. He could go on a rehabilitation assignment before returning to the lineup late next week.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22 with no timetable for a return to the outfield.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Jose Bautista