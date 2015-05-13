Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista has been dealing with shoulder soreness that has limited his throwing motion.

Nonetheless, that has not stopped Toronto manager John Gibbons from getting him at-bats. Bautista was back at DH on Tuesday for the 13th time in 15 games. He went 1-for-4 and is batting .219 on the season.

“A little bit banged up Bautista is better than most players in the game,” Gibbons said. “He’s a team guy, his team needs him out there. Part of being a big leaguer is playing when you’re banged up. They’re all banged up.”

Bautista has not played in the outfield since April 21 when he injured the shoulder making a throw against the Orioles. He has only one home run since the injury and five on the season.

That stat does not have Gibbons concerned.

“He’ll probably hit 30 (homers),” Gibbons said..

The shoulder discomfort has not limited his swing. Furthermore, Bautista is confident he can still be a force in the lineup.

“The team wants me to hit. It doesn’t hurt me to swing,” Bautista said. “I want to be in the lineup. I mean obviously I want to play defense, but I can’t throw.”

For now, it appears that role will continue at least for the short-term future.

“If it doesn’t hurt he should be good, right?” Gibbons said. “It keeps him in the lineup and he’s one of the center pieces of our lineup.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 3-2, 3.62 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-2, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Devon Travis was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday against the Orioles to get some rest, and not because of an injury, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. Travis has been one of Toronto’s most consistent hitters this season and is batting .276 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. He did serve as a pinch runner in the seventh and went 0-for-1 with a pair of runs.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib) is expected to take batting practice Wednesday. If there are no setbacks, he can begin a rehab assignment. In 16 games, Reyes is batting .250 with seven RBIs.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers Tuesday against Baltimore. It marked his second multi-home run game of the season with the first also coming against the Orioles. Encarnacion has also reached base in 12 consecutive games.

--SS Ryan Goins had a season-high three hits Tuesday against the Orioles. That was one shy of his career-high set April 28, 2014, against Baltimore. Goins also scored a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We continued to battle. We exploded there late. We’ve shown we can do that during the season so far.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a win over Baltimore on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22 with no timetable for a return to the outfield.

--OF Michael Saunders (inflamed left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4 before landing on the DL, and he might be able to return in late May.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He is expected to take batting practice May 13. If there are no setbacks, he could begin a rehab assignment.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista