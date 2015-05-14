Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- There’s no question that this year’s edition of the Blue Jays has shown they can hit -- a lot. But they’ve also been hurt lately by times when other teams hit a lot, especially in one inning.

The Orioles did most of their damage in Wednesday’s 6-1 victory over the Jays with a five-run second inning, something that’s been plaguing Toronto a lot in the last several days.

A four-run first inning sent them to a loss in Boston on Sunday while a six-run fifth inning caused another defeat in Cleveland on May 3. This loss to Baltimore is the third time that this kind of thing has happened in the last 10 days, and manager John Gibbons is growing weary of it.

“One inning, we’ve kind of been victimized by that this last week, 10 days, whatever,” Gibbons said.

Starter Aaron Sanchez got hurt in this one, giving up three doubles that brought in four of the five runs in that second inning. After that, though, Sanchez blanked Baltimore for the final 3 2/3 innings and kept the Jays close until he left in the sixth.

That’s why Gibbons wasn’t all that upset. It was just one bad inning, and his team still had a chance and time to rally.

Now the Jays need to figure out a way to stop letting those big innings happen.

“Eliminate the big innings, and we’re still right in (these) things,” Gibbons said.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 3-0, 6.69 ERA) at Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-3, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez lost for the second time to the Orioles this season, both coming in Baltimore. Big hits hurt Sanchez both times; he gave up two homers in his first loss on April 11 but allowed five runs in the second inning. The Orioles banged out three two-out RBI hits and never looked back. “I felt like I had good command of my change-up,” Sanchez said. “The curve ball wasn’t really where I wanted it. The fastball was better. I’ll take the good from this start and move onto my next start.”

--2B Devon Travis is trying to work his way back after going cold in recent days. He hit .368 in his first 19 games but slid to .146 in his last 13 before Wednesday’s loss. But Travis broke an 0-for-7 hitless streak with a third-inning single on a night when the Jays couldn’t do much on offense.

--C Russell Martin continued his early-season mastery of base stealers. He threw out LF David Lough in the seventh inning Wednesday night, and Martin now has gunned down 13 of 26 potential base stealers. San Diego C Derek Norris led the majors with 13 runners thrown out coming into Wednesday’s games.

--DH Jose Bautista remained off the field due to his shoulder problems. Bautista went 1-for-4 in this game, and his average dropped to .220. The Blue Jays may have to make a decision at some point about the disabled list. Only time will tell.

--SS Jose Reyes, on the disabled list (rib), took batting practice on Wednesday in Baltimore and got through it without pain. He’ll try to do more when the team heads to Houston Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s always tough on us. He’s a pitcher. He’s got a good, quick arm. He moves the ball around. He’s always been tough on us.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who gave up just one unearned run and three hits in Baltimore’s win over Toronto.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore and got through it without pain. He’ll try to do more when the team heads to Houston May 14.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--OF Michael Saunders (inflamed left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4 before landing on the DL, and he might be able to return in late May.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

