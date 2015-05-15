Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In one sense, Thursday night represented the start of a reprieve for the Toronto Blue Jays. From another perspective, Toronto entered a critical stretch of schedule that could shape the American League East.

After playing 28 intra-division games in their first 35 contests, the Blue Jays on Thursday opened a stretch of 26 consecutive games against non-AL East foes. What was expected to be a tightly contested division race is playing out accordingly, with just four games in the loss column separating the first-place Yankees from the Blue Jays and Red Sox.

Toronto, which entered the Astros series four games behind the Yankees, capped that stretch 14-14 against division opponents. New York was a division-best 16-12 entering Thursday while the Red Sox were 10-15, and with the teams spending most of the opening six weeks struggling to gain an upper hand, games outside the AL East will take on added significance.

“You would think so,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “The guys in our division, it’s been so even (with) certain teams beating up certain teams. I don’t see why that would change. You have to make up ground against other teams, that’s for sure.”

The Blue Jays are a combined 10-5 against the Yankees and Orioles, yet just 1-6 against the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-4, 5.00 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 4-0, 1.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison struck out a season-high nine batters in six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk. Hutchison has posted a 2.45 ERA in his last two starts, allowing three earned runs over 11 innings. This marked his third quality start of the year.

--LF Chris Colabello recorded his sixth multi-hit game in what was his ninth game with the Blue Jays. Colabello has hit .471 (16-for-34) in those nine games.

--3B Josh Donaldson finished 1-for-4 and has reached base safely in each of his last 32 games against the Astros, tied for the longest active streak in the majors for any player against a particular club with Blue Jays DH Jose Bautista, who has reached base safely in his last 32 games against the Mariners.

--DH Jose Bautista and 1B Edwin Encarnacion hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning off Astros RHP Roberto Hernandez. It was the Blue Jays first set of back-to-back homers since Sept. 13, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Rays (Adam Lind and Encarnacion).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It got away quick there in the bottom half (of the seventh). That was the game.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a loss to Houston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore and got through it without pain. He will try to do more when the team heads to Houston on May 14.

--OF Michael Saunders (inflamed left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4 before landing on the DL, and he might be able to return in late May.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista