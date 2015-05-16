Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Toronto Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey had the look of a shell-shocked pitcher, one looking for answers following his third start of the season in which he allowed at least six earned runs in six or fewer innings.

The Astros blasted two home runs off Dickey in their 8-4 victory, pounding out seven runs on 10 hits in five innings. Dickey (1-5) watched his ERA balloon to 5.76 through eight starts and has allowed nine home runs on the season. Renowned for his knuckleball, Dickey is struggling to get that pitch to perform up to snuff. The results have been disastrous.

”Yeah, it’s been a long stretch,“ Dickey said. ”It’s been a stretch where you go down your check list of things that you know you need to do to create a good knuckleball and you’re not able to execute. I‘m not able to execute. It’s been the longest where I haven’t had the consistent movement that I’d like.

“I have had stretches like this before and I‘m confident it’s going to turn. But it’s going to turn because I work hard at it, (because) I keep going out there and trying to eat up innings and give us a chance.”

Dickey endured consecutive starts without recording a strikeout before notching three against the free-swinging Astros. He pledged to delve into video study to correct the issues, and also made clear his plan to consult with confidants to address the woes currently plaguing him.

“It’s time,” Dickey said. “I‘m certainly going to reach out to Charlie (Hough), pick his brain, maybe try to give him some video to look at because the truth of the matter is I‘m searching right now. I‘m searching for answers, for consistency.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-20

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-2, 3.54 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-4, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes participated in batting practice on Friday and is set for a rehabilitation assignment. The Blue Jays anticipate that Reyes will require at least two games prior to his activation from the 15-day disabled list. Reyes landed on the DL with a rib injury on April 28.

--RHP R.A. Dickey allowed a season-high 10 hits and a season-high-tying seven earned runs while suffering his fourth loss in five starts. Dickey did manage three strikeouts, ending a streak that spanned two starts and 15 2/3 innings without a strikeout. Dickey has surrendered nine home runs on the season.

--3B Josh Donaldson finished 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the third inning off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel to extend his streak of reaching base safely against the Astros to 33 games. That represents the longest streak in the majors for any player against a particular club, snapping a tie with Blue Jays DH Jose Bautista, who has reached base safely in 32 consecutive games against the Seattle Mariners.

--RF Chris Colabello recorded his seventh multi-hit game in his 10th game with the Blue Jays, finishing 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Colabello is batting .474 (18-for-38) during that 10-game stretch.

--SS Ronald Torreyes was acquired by Toronto from the Astros for cash considerations or a player to be named later. To make room on their 40-man roster, SS Jonathan Diaz cleared outright waivers. Torreyes was then optioned to Double-A New Hampshire.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think you can get any better than that.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a win over Houston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore and May 15 in Houston.

--OF Michael Saunders (inflamed left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4 before landing on the DL, and he might be able to return in late May.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista