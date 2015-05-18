Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Chris Colabello won’t forget the date. April 23, 2014, he was playing for Minnesota in a game at Tampa Bay. It was his mother’s birthday.

Colabello hit a home run in celebration. Later in the game an inside fastball from reliever Grant Balfour struck his right thumb. Colabello stayed in the game. He even won it with a “seven hop single” in the 13th inning.

“It’s a day that will live in infamy,” said Colabello. “The thumb got worse that night, and worse the next day and continued to hurt more and more. Every time I didn’t square up the ball it was a pain like I never felt before. I wasn’t sure how to manage it. Anytime I felt like I was going to get jammed it was pretty scary.”

He spent the rest of the year bouncing back and forth between Minnesota and Triple-A Rochester, ended up hitting .229 in 59 games with the Twins.

Toronto claimed Colabello off waivers in December.

“I was nervous to hit off the tee,” he said. “I was sweating. The first couple contacts felt good.”

He began this season at Triple-A Buffalo.

“I got peace of mind playing in the cold,” he said. “It was like 30 degrees every day.”

The Blue Jays called him up May 5 and he went 2-for-4 against the Yankees that night.

“I was much more aware of my right thumb than I had been in my entire life, protecting it,” Colabello, who now wears a thumb guard, said. “I’ve gotten jammed a few more times than I care to and, so far, so good.”

Whatever the reason, Colabello is off to a great start, leading the Blue Jays in hitting at .413. At 31, his outlook is different. Not as individual oriented.

“I’ve gotten to the point that the most important thing every day is trying to go out and win the baseball game,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-22

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-2, 2.63 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 3-3, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Steve Tolleson made his second start of the season Sunday at second place, replacing the injured Devon Travis. Tolleson delivered two doubles in the game. Travis left Saturday night’s game after suffering irritation in his left shoulder after swinging at a pitch in the seventh inning. He said he had never had problem with the shoulder before. “I‘m feeling all right,” he said three hours before Sunday’s game before heading for treatment. “It’s sore, but not any worse than yesterday. If I‘m in the lineup, I‘m always 100 percent to give it all I’ve got.” Travis had batted leadoff since Jose Reyes was injured.

--SS Jose Reyes was placed on the disabled list April 27 with a rib injury and there is no timetable for his return. Reyes is expected to go out on a rehab assignment sometime soon, but when and where have not been determined. Reyes was hitting .250 through 16 games when he was injured.

--LHP Mark Buehrle threw the 30th complete game of his career Sunday, pitching eight innings in the 4-2 loss at Houston. It was the first complete game by a Toronto pitcher since Marcus Stroman did it Sept. 8, 2014. Buehrle is third among active pitchers in complete games behind CC Sabathia with 38 and Bartolo Colon with 335.

--C Russell Martin went 2-for-4 Sunday with a single and double, raising his average to .284. Martin has hit safely in 12 of his 14 games, batting .412 with five doubles, a triple and four home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just got our butt whooped here.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, after being swept in Houston.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore and May 15 in Houston.

--OF Michael Saunders (inflamed left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4 before landing on the DL, and he might be able to return in late May.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista